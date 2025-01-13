Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
653.81
284.75
315.31
330.88
Net Worth
659.06
290
320.56
336.13
Minority Interest
Debt
52.1
88.51
138.92
150.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.37
2.37
0
0
Total Liabilities
713.53
380.88
459.48
486.75
Fixed Assets
903.64
534.83
543.37
517.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
71.18
71.18
68.81
68.81
Networking Capital
-265.9
-228.24
-161.2
-107.76
Inventories
84.09
106.27
173.24
187.47
Inventory Days
124.66
Sundry Debtors
5.95
8.14
11.08
7.29
Debtor Days
4.84
Other Current Assets
7.43
9.78
8.53
44.08
Sundry Creditors
-303.16
-283.85
-292.16
-284.56
Creditor Days
189.22
Other Current Liabilities
-60.21
-68.59
-61.89
-62.04
Cash
4.62
3.12
8.51
8.54
Total Assets
713.54
380.89
459.49
486.74
