Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

272.9
(-3.57%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:21:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

653.81

284.75

315.31

330.88

Net Worth

659.06

290

320.56

336.13

Minority Interest

Debt

52.1

88.51

138.92

150.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.37

2.37

0

0

Total Liabilities

713.53

380.88

459.48

486.75

Fixed Assets

903.64

534.83

543.37

517.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

71.18

71.18

68.81

68.81

Networking Capital

-265.9

-228.24

-161.2

-107.76

Inventories

84.09

106.27

173.24

187.47

Inventory Days

124.66

Sundry Debtors

5.95

8.14

11.08

7.29

Debtor Days

4.84

Other Current Assets

7.43

9.78

8.53

44.08

Sundry Creditors

-303.16

-283.85

-292.16

-284.56

Creditor Days

189.22

Other Current Liabilities

-60.21

-68.59

-61.89

-62.04

Cash

4.62

3.12

8.51

8.54

Total Assets

713.54

380.89

459.49

486.74

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

