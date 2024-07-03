Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹313.5
Prev. Close₹304.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.52
Day's High₹313.5
Day's Low₹298.45
52 Week's High₹431
52 Week's Low₹133.5
Book Value₹-1,961.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
653.81
284.75
315.31
330.88
Net Worth
659.06
290
320.56
336.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
548.89
496.16
0
396.41
yoy growth (%)
10.62
0
-100
44.21
Raw materials
-468.46
-398.86
0
-304.36
As % of sales
85.34
80.38
0
76.78
Employee costs
-32.29
-30.92
-30.52
-31.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.5
2.85
18.39
Depreciation
-6.31
-6.97
-3.97
-1.73
Tax paid
2.21
0
0
Working capital
-44.18
-37.16
-41.9
26.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.62
0
-100
44.21
Op profit growth
-90.54
-198.29
-191.67
139.94
EBIT growth
-105.51
124.92
Net profit growth
-600.22
-111.98
-229.62
814.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vivek Viswanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Sudipto Sarkar
Independent Director
Jitendra Kumar Dadoo
Managing Director
Tarun Sawhney
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Limited was established as a Corporate Body in the year 1933 under the name The Upper Doab Sugar Mills Limited by the Rt.Honble Sir Shadi Lal. In 1982, the name of Company was changed to Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Limited.The Company started its business in 1933 with a Sugar Factory called Upper Doab Sugar Mills with a cane crushing capacity of 600 TCD per day at Shamli, Distt. Muzaffarnagar (U.P.). The Company has been constantly modernizing its plant & machinery in stages by adopting the latest technology and presently working with a cane crushing capacity of 7500 tonnes crushed per day (TPD). As a result of constant modernization and expansion, the crushing capacity of the Sugar Mill Plant at Shamli has increased to the present level of 7500 TCD per day.Companys operations are broadly divided into two business segments i.e. Sugar and Alcohol.. The by-product molasses is used in the distilleries for manufacture of alcohol & ethanol. Today, the Company has become one of the efficient and modern entities in Western Uttar Pradesh. At present, it has three manufacturing units comprising of two sugar units and one distillery unit. In 2010-11, the Company sold the Pilkhani Distillery & Chemical Works Unit by way of Slump Sale Deed on 26.02.2011 with M/s Sainov Spirit Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. In 2016-17, the Company undertook an expansion project of distillery, whereby the production capacity of the distillery was increased from 25 KL per day to 45 KL per day,
Read More
The Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹298.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd is ₹156.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd is ₹133.5 and ₹431 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.95%, 3 Years at 21.07%, 1 Year at 125.11%, 6 Month at -18.75%, 3 Month at -18.06% and 1 Month at -13.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.