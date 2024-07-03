iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Share Price

298.45
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open313.5
  • Day's High313.5
  • 52 Wk High431
  • Prev. Close304.35
  • Day's Low298.45
  • 52 Wk Low 133.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1,961.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

313.5

Prev. Close

304.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2.52

Day's High

313.5

Day's Low

298.45

52 Week's High

431

52 Week's Low

133.5

Book Value

-1,961.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

653.81

284.75

315.31

330.88

Net Worth

659.06

290

320.56

336.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

548.89

496.16

0

396.41

yoy growth (%)

10.62

0

-100

44.21

Raw materials

-468.46

-398.86

0

-304.36

As % of sales

85.34

80.38

0

76.78

Employee costs

-32.29

-30.92

-30.52

-31.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.5

2.85

18.39

Depreciation

-6.31

-6.97

-3.97

-1.73

Tax paid

2.21

0

0

Working capital

-44.18

-37.16

-41.9

26.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.62

0

-100

44.21

Op profit growth

-90.54

-198.29

-191.67

139.94

EBIT growth

-105.51

124.92

Net profit growth

-600.22

-111.98

-229.62

814.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vivek Viswanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Sudipto Sarkar

Independent Director

Jitendra Kumar Dadoo

Managing Director

Tarun Sawhney

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Limited was established as a Corporate Body in the year 1933 under the name The Upper Doab Sugar Mills Limited by the Rt.Honble Sir Shadi Lal. In 1982, the name of Company was changed to Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Limited.The Company started its business in 1933 with a Sugar Factory called Upper Doab Sugar Mills with a cane crushing capacity of 600 TCD per day at Shamli, Distt. Muzaffarnagar (U.P.). The Company has been constantly modernizing its plant & machinery in stages by adopting the latest technology and presently working with a cane crushing capacity of 7500 tonnes crushed per day (TPD). As a result of constant modernization and expansion, the crushing capacity of the Sugar Mill Plant at Shamli has increased to the present level of 7500 TCD per day.Companys operations are broadly divided into two business segments i.e. Sugar and Alcohol.. The by-product molasses is used in the distilleries for manufacture of alcohol & ethanol. Today, the Company has become one of the efficient and modern entities in Western Uttar Pradesh. At present, it has three manufacturing units comprising of two sugar units and one distillery unit. In 2010-11, the Company sold the Pilkhani Distillery & Chemical Works Unit by way of Slump Sale Deed on 26.02.2011 with M/s Sainov Spirit Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. In 2016-17, the Company undertook an expansion project of distillery, whereby the production capacity of the distillery was increased from 25 KL per day to 45 KL per day,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹298.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd is ₹156.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd is ₹133.5 and ₹431 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd?

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.95%, 3 Years at 21.07%, 1 Year at 125.11%, 6 Month at -18.75%, 3 Month at -18.06% and 1 Month at -13.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.