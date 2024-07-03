Summary

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Limited was established as a Corporate Body in the year 1933 under the name The Upper Doab Sugar Mills Limited by the Rt.Honble Sir Shadi Lal. In 1982, the name of Company was changed to Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Limited.The Company started its business in 1933 with a Sugar Factory called Upper Doab Sugar Mills with a cane crushing capacity of 600 TCD per day at Shamli, Distt. Muzaffarnagar (U.P.). The Company has been constantly modernizing its plant & machinery in stages by adopting the latest technology and presently working with a cane crushing capacity of 7500 tonnes crushed per day (TPD). As a result of constant modernization and expansion, the crushing capacity of the Sugar Mill Plant at Shamli has increased to the present level of 7500 TCD per day.Companys operations are broadly divided into two business segments i.e. Sugar and Alcohol.. The by-product molasses is used in the distilleries for manufacture of alcohol & ethanol. Today, the Company has become one of the efficient and modern entities in Western Uttar Pradesh. At present, it has three manufacturing units comprising of two sugar units and one distillery unit. In 2010-11, the Company sold the Pilkhani Distillery & Chemical Works Unit by way of Slump Sale Deed on 26.02.2011 with M/s Sainov Spirit Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. In 2016-17, the Company undertook an expansion project of distillery, whereby the production capacity of the distillery was increased from 25 KL per day to 45 KL per day,

Read More