iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

262.7
(-0.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Sir Shadi Lal CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th December, 2024, has approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd. and their respective shareholders and creditors under applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 , subject to requisite approvals.
Board Meeting4 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
SIR SHADI LAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Companys Board of Directors will be held on Monday November 4 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. November 4, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31 A of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015 for approval by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 4th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 please find enclosed herewith intimation of Appointment of Ms. Ratna Dharashree Viswanathan as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 18.09.2024
Board Meeting31 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
SIR SHADI LAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed Notice of Board Meeting to consider and take on record unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the Q1 FY 2025 ended on June 30 2024. SIR SHADI LAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that date of the Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on 29.07.2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Q1 FY 2025 ended on 30.06.2024, had been postponed to 31.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024) The Company had changed the registered office of the Company from Shamli -247776 (U.P.) to Noida-201305(U.P.) please find enclosed herewith OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON JULY 31, 2024 pursuant to regulation to 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
SIR SHADI LAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday March 28 2024 to Consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Through Electronic Mode. audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
IR SHADI LAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Mar 2024 to consider Other business. Please find enclosed herewith decision taken by the Board of Directors to explore the option of getting capital to pay farmers dues. Please find enclosed herewith Resolution passed by the Board of Directors for Reappointment of Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SIR SHADI LAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31.12.2023 2. To reappoint Managing Director Pls Find enclosed herewith unaudited Quarterly and Nine Month Results for the period ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Appointment of Committee to explore the possibility of setting up of New Plant (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Sir Shadi Lal: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.