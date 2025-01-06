iifl-logo-icon 1
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

294.95
(-3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd

Sir Shadi Lal FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.5

2.85

18.39

Depreciation

-6.31

-6.97

-3.97

-1.73

Tax paid

2.21

0

0

Working capital

-44.18

-37.16

-41.9

26.14

Other operating items

Operating

-64.79

-41.27

42.8

Capital expenditure

443.39

30.79

0.64

20.69

Free cash flow

378.59

-10.48

63.49

Equity raised

244.57

-173.01

-87.83

-116.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

26.79

31.64

9.95

56.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

649.96

-151.86

3.35

QUICKLINKS FOR Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd

