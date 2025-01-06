Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.5
2.85
18.39
Depreciation
-6.31
-6.97
-3.97
-1.73
Tax paid
2.21
0
0
Working capital
-44.18
-37.16
-41.9
26.14
Other operating items
Operating
-64.79
-41.27
42.8
Capital expenditure
443.39
30.79
0.64
20.69
Free cash flow
378.59
-10.48
63.49
Equity raised
244.57
-173.01
-87.83
-116.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
26.79
31.64
9.95
56.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
649.96
-151.86
3.35
