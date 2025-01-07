Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
548.89
496.16
0
396.41
yoy growth (%)
10.62
0
-100
44.21
Raw materials
-468.46
-398.86
0
-304.36
As % of sales
85.34
80.38
0
76.78
Employee costs
-32.29
-30.92
-30.52
-31.58
As % of sales
5.88
6.23
0
7.96
Other costs
-45.29
-36.36
0
-27.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.25
7.33
0
6.85
Operating profit
2.83
30
-30.52
33.3
OPM
0.51
6.04
0
8.4
Depreciation
-6.31
-6.97
-3.97
-1.73
Interest expense
-15.18
-21.25
-15.69
Other income
2.15
1.07
1.41
2.53
Profit before tax
-16.5
2.85
18.39
Taxes
2.21
0
0
Tax rate
-13.42
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.29
2.85
18.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-14.29
2.85
-23.84
18.39
yoy growth (%)
-600.22
-111.98
-229.62
814.43
NPM
-2.6
0.57
0
4.64
