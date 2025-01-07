iifl-logo-icon 1
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

292
(-2.19%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

548.89

496.16

0

396.41

yoy growth (%)

10.62

0

-100

44.21

Raw materials

-468.46

-398.86

0

-304.36

As % of sales

85.34

80.38

0

76.78

Employee costs

-32.29

-30.92

-30.52

-31.58

As % of sales

5.88

6.23

0

7.96

Other costs

-45.29

-36.36

0

-27.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.25

7.33

0

6.85

Operating profit

2.83

30

-30.52

33.3

OPM

0.51

6.04

0

8.4

Depreciation

-6.31

-6.97

-3.97

-1.73

Interest expense

-15.18

-21.25

-15.69

Other income

2.15

1.07

1.41

2.53

Profit before tax

-16.5

2.85

18.39

Taxes

2.21

0

0

Tax rate

-13.42

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.29

2.85

18.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-14.29

2.85

-23.84

18.39

yoy growth (%)

-600.22

-111.98

-229.62

814.43

NPM

-2.6

0.57

0

4.64

