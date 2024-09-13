iifl-logo-icon 1
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd AGM

263
(-1.87%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:42:00 PM

AGM13 Sep 202431 Jul 2024
Convening of 90 Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, September 13, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM) in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securitics and Exchange Board of India. Plesae find enclosed herewith notice of 90th Annual General Meeting along with Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 scheduled to be held on 13.09.2024 at 1.00 P.M.(IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) Disclosure under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) regulation 2015 voting results of 90th AGM held on 13.09.2024 along with scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations -2015 Voting Results of the 90th AGM of the Company held on 13.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

