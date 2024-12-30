iifl-logo-icon 1
SJ Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

48.51
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.84

0.84

0.84

0.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.97

7.83

7.49

7.43

Net Worth

8.81

8.67

8.33

8.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.77

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.18

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.81

9.62

8.33

8.27

Fixed Assets

0.81

0.35

0.37

0.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.9

0.78

0.91

0.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.2

0.2

0.21

Networking Capital

6.34

8

5.12

6.19

Inventories

4

3.97

3.75

4.05

Inventory Days

95.21

396.45

Sundry Debtors

1.44

7.72

3.44

1.54

Debtor Days

87.33

150.74

Other Current Assets

0.96

0.97

0.23

0.64

Sundry Creditors

0

-4.62

-2.27

0

Creditor Days

57.63

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.04

-0.02

-0.04

Cash

0.73

0.28

1.72

0.62

Total Assets

8.81

9.61

8.32

8.27

