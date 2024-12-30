SJ Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.84
0.84
0.84
0.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.97
7.83
7.49
7.43
Net Worth
8.81
8.67
8.33
8.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.77
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.18
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.81
9.62
8.33
8.27
Fixed Assets
0.81
0.35
0.37
0.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.9
0.78
0.91
0.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.2
0.2
0.21
Networking Capital
6.34
8
5.12
6.19
Inventories
4
3.97
3.75
4.05
Inventory Days
95.21
396.45
Sundry Debtors
1.44
7.72
3.44
1.54
Debtor Days
87.33
150.74
Other Current Assets
0.96
0.97
0.23
0.64
Sundry Creditors
0
-4.62
-2.27
0
Creditor Days
57.63
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.04
-0.02
-0.04
Cash
0.73
0.28
1.72
0.62
Total Assets
8.81
9.61
8.32
8.27
