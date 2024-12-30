Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.37
3.72
8.71
8.03
yoy growth (%)
285.55
-57.23
8.51
-36.6
Raw materials
-13.75
-3.24
-8.36
-7.99
As % of sales
95.66
86.9
95.99
99.51
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.3
-0.17
-0.16
As % of sales
2
8.31
1.95
2.05
Other costs
-0.33
-0.43
-0.14
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.32
11.55
1.67
2.36
Operating profit
0
-0.25
0.03
-0.31
OPM
0.01
-6.77
0.37
-3.93
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.06
0.07
0.04
0.21
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.21
0.01
-0.16
Taxes
-0.01
0.05
0
0.14
Tax rate
-26.71
-23.55
32.43
-90.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
-0.16
0.01
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
-0.16
0.01
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-117.19
-1,239.45
-189.09
-96.51
NPM
0.2
-4.49
0.16
-0.2
