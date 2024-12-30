iifl-logo-icon 1
SJ Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.51
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14.37

3.72

8.71

8.03

yoy growth (%)

285.55

-57.23

8.51

-36.6

Raw materials

-13.75

-3.24

-8.36

-7.99

As % of sales

95.66

86.9

95.99

99.51

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.3

-0.17

-0.16

As % of sales

2

8.31

1.95

2.05

Other costs

-0.33

-0.43

-0.14

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.32

11.55

1.67

2.36

Operating profit

0

-0.25

0.03

-0.31

OPM

0.01

-6.77

0.37

-3.93

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.06

0.07

0.04

0.21

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.21

0.01

-0.16

Taxes

-0.01

0.05

0

0.14

Tax rate

-26.71

-23.55

32.43

-90.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

-0.16

0.01

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

-0.16

0.01

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-117.19

-1,239.45

-189.09

-96.51

NPM

0.2

-4.49

0.16

-0.2

