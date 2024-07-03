Summary

SJ Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1981 is a leading manufacturing and exporter of High End Diamond studded jewellery. The Company has state of art process & jewelry manufacturing unit in Surat SEZ in India. This unit have capacity to manufacture over 1 lac pieces per year. Presently, it is engaged in business of Gems and Jewellery and business of Real Estate and Development of Property. The Company has strong focus on the export market with clientele that includes in Hong Kong & USA.The business model of Company consists of three main activities i.e. sourcing of polished diamonds, manufacturing of diamond studded jewellery and exporting the diamond studded jewellery. The factory has a particular area of specialisation, allowing it to achieve and maintain expertise for many different product segments at the same time. For factory, the Company select equipment, recruit, train workers and appoint management based on the specific needs of a particular segment. Whether the Company is manufacturing a high volume order on fast turnaround for a major chain retailer or producing a one-off complex piece for a private customer, quality is key to success.

