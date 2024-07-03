iifl-logo-icon 1
SJ Corporation Ltd Share Price

48.51
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.51
  • Day's High48.51
  • 52 Wk High48.51
  • Prev. Close48.51
  • Day's Low48.51
  • 52 Wk Low 35.68
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.53
  • Div. Yield0
SJ Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

48.51

Prev. Close

48.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

48.51

Day's Low

48.51

52 Week's High

48.51

52 Week's Low

35.68

Book Value

10.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SJ Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

SJ Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SJ Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.85%

Non-Promoter- 29.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SJ Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.84

0.84

0.84

0.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.97

7.83

7.49

7.43

Net Worth

8.81

8.67

8.33

8.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14.37

3.72

8.71

8.03

yoy growth (%)

285.55

-57.23

8.51

-36.6

Raw materials

-13.75

-3.24

-8.36

-7.99

As % of sales

95.66

86.9

95.99

99.51

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.3

-0.17

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.21

0.01

-0.16

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.01

0.05

0

0.14

Working capital

0.02

-0.31

2.76

-2.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

285.55

-57.23

8.51

-36.6

Op profit growth

-100.79

-872.17

-110.35

-6.23

EBIT growth

-117.93

-2,073.87

-107.38

-25.66

Net profit growth

-117.19

-1,239.45

-189.09

-96.51

SJ Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SJ Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajiv N Shah

Executive Director & MD

Deepak B Upadhyay

Non Executive Director

Savji D Patel

Non Executive Director

Usha Patel

Independent Director

Tejas V Adroja

Additional Director

Hiral Jainesh Shah

Chairman & Additional Director

PRAKASHKUMAR GOVINDBHAI NAKARNAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SJ Corporation Ltd

Summary

SJ Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1981 is a leading manufacturing and exporter of High End Diamond studded jewellery. The Company has state of art process & jewelry manufacturing unit in Surat SEZ in India. This unit have capacity to manufacture over 1 lac pieces per year. Presently, it is engaged in business of Gems and Jewellery and business of Real Estate and Development of Property. The Company has strong focus on the export market with clientele that includes in Hong Kong & USA.The business model of Company consists of three main activities i.e. sourcing of polished diamonds, manufacturing of diamond studded jewellery and exporting the diamond studded jewellery. The factory has a particular area of specialisation, allowing it to achieve and maintain expertise for many different product segments at the same time. For factory, the Company select equipment, recruit, train workers and appoint management based on the specific needs of a particular segment. Whether the Company is manufacturing a high volume order on fast turnaround for a major chain retailer or producing a one-off complex piece for a private customer, quality is key to success.
Company FAQs

What is the SJ Corporation Ltd share price today?

The SJ Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of SJ Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SJ Corporation Ltd is ₹40.53 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of SJ Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SJ Corporation Ltd is 0 and 4.59 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SJ Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SJ Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SJ Corporation Ltd is ₹35.68 and ₹48.51 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of SJ Corporation Ltd?

SJ Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.90%, 3 Years at 13.36%, 1 Year at 22.78%, 6 Month at 15.80%, 3 Month at 10.25% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SJ Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SJ Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.14 %

