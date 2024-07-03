SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹48.51
Prev. Close₹48.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹48.51
Day's Low₹48.51
52 Week's High₹48.51
52 Week's Low₹35.68
Book Value₹10.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.84
0.84
0.84
0.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.97
7.83
7.49
7.43
Net Worth
8.81
8.67
8.33
8.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.37
3.72
8.71
8.03
yoy growth (%)
285.55
-57.23
8.51
-36.6
Raw materials
-13.75
-3.24
-8.36
-7.99
As % of sales
95.66
86.9
95.99
99.51
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.3
-0.17
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.21
0.01
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
0.05
0
0.14
Working capital
0.02
-0.31
2.76
-2.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
285.55
-57.23
8.51
-36.6
Op profit growth
-100.79
-872.17
-110.35
-6.23
EBIT growth
-117.93
-2,073.87
-107.38
-25.66
Net profit growth
-117.19
-1,239.45
-189.09
-96.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajiv N Shah
Executive Director & MD
Deepak B Upadhyay
Non Executive Director
Savji D Patel
Non Executive Director
Usha Patel
Independent Director
Tejas V Adroja
Additional Director
Hiral Jainesh Shah
Chairman & Additional Director
PRAKASHKUMAR GOVINDBHAI NAKARNAI
Reports by SJ Corporation Ltd
Summary
SJ Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1981 is a leading manufacturing and exporter of High End Diamond studded jewellery. The Company has state of art process & jewelry manufacturing unit in Surat SEZ in India. This unit have capacity to manufacture over 1 lac pieces per year. Presently, it is engaged in business of Gems and Jewellery and business of Real Estate and Development of Property. The Company has strong focus on the export market with clientele that includes in Hong Kong & USA.The business model of Company consists of three main activities i.e. sourcing of polished diamonds, manufacturing of diamond studded jewellery and exporting the diamond studded jewellery. The factory has a particular area of specialisation, allowing it to achieve and maintain expertise for many different product segments at the same time. For factory, the Company select equipment, recruit, train workers and appoint management based on the specific needs of a particular segment. Whether the Company is manufacturing a high volume order on fast turnaround for a major chain retailer or producing a one-off complex piece for a private customer, quality is key to success.
The SJ Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SJ Corporation Ltd is ₹40.53 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of SJ Corporation Ltd is 0 and 4.59 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SJ Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SJ Corporation Ltd is ₹35.68 and ₹48.51 as of 30 Dec ‘24
SJ Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.90%, 3 Years at 13.36%, 1 Year at 22.78%, 6 Month at 15.80%, 3 Month at 10.25% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
