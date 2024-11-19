Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

SJ CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve I. To Change/Alter the object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; II. To Consider the matter for shifting of Registered Office of the Company. III. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. on November 19, 2024, for which intimation was already given to you, the Board of Directors has considered and approved: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

SJ CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. on October 25, 2024, for which intimation was already given to you, the Board of Directors has: Approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024. Board of Directors noted that regulation 43A regarding Dividend Distribution Policy is not applicable to the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors held today commenced at 3:30 pm (IST) and concluded at 5.00 pm (IST). The above intimation is given to you for your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

SJ CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and appointment of Director/KMPs 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Please find attached Postal Ballot Notice (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SJ CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Mumbai at 3.30 P.M.: I. To take on record the Unaudited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024; II. To consider for sale of stake in Venus Infra a Partnership Firm. III. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The above intimation is given to you as per applicable clauses of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on Tuesday, August 13,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

SJ CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve I. To adopt and approve the Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company along with all the annexure thereof for financial year 2023-2024; II. To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting; III. To finalize the date & time with venue and mode for convening 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; IV. To consider and appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process to be conducted by the Company at the 43rd Annual General Meeting; V. To Consider sale of stake in Venus Infra a Partnership Firm. VI. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. on July 11, 2024, for which intimation was already given to you (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 13 May 2024

SJ CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31st 2024. 2. Appointment of Secretarial to conduct Secretarial Audit for F.Y. 2024-25; With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at its Corporate office at Mumbai , for which intimation was already given to you, the Board of Directors has: Approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and for the Year ended March 31, 2024. Appointed M/s. K. PRASHANT & CO., Proprietor Mr. Prashant V. Kathiriya (COP: 19094) Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit for F.Y. 2024-25. You may further note that the meeting commenced on 3.30 p.m. and concluded on 5.00 p.m. The above intimation is given to you for your record. Read less.. we here by submitting Audited Financial Result and Audit Report for the Quarter and Year Ended 31sr March 2024 Revised and Corrigendum to the Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended March 31,2024 and for the Year ended March 31,2024 submitted to the exchange on 28th May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024