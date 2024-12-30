iifl-logo-icon 1
SJ Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.51
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

SJ Corp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.21

0.01

-0.16

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.01

0.05

0

0.14

Working capital

0.02

-0.31

2.76

-2.5

Other operating items

Operating

0.02

-0.52

2.7

-2.56

Capital expenditure

-0.4

0.01

-0.32

-0.3

Free cash flow

-0.37

-0.51

2.38

-2.86

Equity raised

14.89

15.1

15.21

15.56

Investing

0.46

0.21

-1.18

-0.1

Financing

0

0

0

-0.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.97

14.8

16.42

11.86

