SJ Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.21
0.01
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
0.05
0
0.14
Working capital
0.02
-0.31
2.76
-2.5
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
-0.52
2.7
-2.56
Capital expenditure
-0.4
0.01
-0.32
-0.3
Free cash flow
-0.37
-0.51
2.38
-2.86
Equity raised
14.89
15.1
15.21
15.56
Investing
0.46
0.21
-1.18
-0.1
Financing
0
0
0
-0.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.97
14.8
16.42
11.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.