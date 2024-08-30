|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. on July 11, 2024, for which intimation was already given to you Summary of Proceeding of 43rd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024 Revised Submission of E-Voting Result of the 43rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
