iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SJ Corporation Ltd Company Summary

48.51
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

SJ Corporation Ltd Summary

SJ Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1981 is a leading manufacturing and exporter of High End Diamond studded jewellery. The Company has state of art process & jewelry manufacturing unit in Surat SEZ in India. This unit have capacity to manufacture over 1 lac pieces per year. Presently, it is engaged in business of Gems and Jewellery and business of Real Estate and Development of Property. The Company has strong focus on the export market with clientele that includes in Hong Kong & USA.The business model of Company consists of three main activities i.e. sourcing of polished diamonds, manufacturing of diamond studded jewellery and exporting the diamond studded jewellery. The factory has a particular area of specialisation, allowing it to achieve and maintain expertise for many different product segments at the same time. For factory, the Company select equipment, recruit, train workers and appoint management based on the specific needs of a particular segment. Whether the Company is manufacturing a high volume order on fast turnaround for a major chain retailer or producing a one-off complex piece for a private customer, quality is key to success.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.