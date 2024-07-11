To,

The Members,

SJ Corporation Limited

Your directors take pleasure in presenting the Forty-Third (43rd) Boards Report on the business and operations of your Company (the "Company" or "SJ Corporation Ltd."), along with the audited financial statements for the Financial Year ("FY") ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results:

The summarized financial performance of the Company for the FY 2023-24 and 2022-23 are given below:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Standalone 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 1554.80 2177.19 Other Income 2.46 3.09 Total Revenue 1557.26 2180.28 Total Expenses 1556.06 2123.79 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax 1.20 56.49 Exceptional Items - - Net Profit Before Tax 1.20 56.49 Provision for Tax - Current Tax (0.80) (3.59) - Deferred Tax (Liability)/Assets 0.34 (17.54) - Excess/(short) provision for earlier years (0.13) (0.01) Net Profit After Tax 0.61 35.35 Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations - - Tax Expense of Discontinued operations - - Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations (after tax) - - Profit/(Loss) for the period 0.61 35.35 Other Comprehensive Income - - - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 16.25 (1.16) - Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (2.38) (0.64) Total Comprehensive income for the period (Comprising Profit (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income for the period) 14.48 33.55 Earnings per equity share (for continuing operation): - Basic 0.01 0.42 - Diluted 0.01 0.42

Review of Operations

During the year under review, the Company has posted total revenue of Rs. 1554.80 lakhs as against Rs. 2177.19 lakhs for the corresponding previous year. Further, the Company has earned profit of Rs. 0.61 lakhs (before comprehensive income) as against profit of Rs. 35.35 lakhs for the corresponding previous year.

State of Affairs and Future Outlook

Company is engaged in business of Gems and Jewellery and business of Real Estate and Development of Property during the year under review. The Company continues to actively pursue new trade areas in upcoming locations. This will help us take our brands closer to the customers and give them a better experience, thus solidifying the presence in the domestic markets. In line with this strategy, we have continued to expand to newer cities. Company has Ongoing its Land Development project "Golden Residency" at Block No. 89, Jafrabad, Ta. Olpad, Dist. Surat. Further, M/s. Venus Infra, a Partnership Firm in which the Company is partner, has ongoing project at Moje Bhatha, PAL, namely "Venus Elegance" a Premium Resident project of High-rise Residential Building.

The management of the Company is making its sincere efforts to increase the volume of business in their best efficient manner.

Dividend

Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

Transfer to Reserves

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves.

Share Capital

The Particulars of share capital of the Company are as follows:

Particulars Amount (in Rs.) Authorized share capital (83,55,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1 each) 83,55,000/- Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital (83,55,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1 each) 83,55,000/-

During the year under review, the Company has not issued Equity Shares.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as Annexure I and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Articles of Association of the Company Mr. SAVJIBHAI DUNGARSHIBHAI PATEL (DIN: 01671461), Non-Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation and being eligible; offers himself for re-appointment at the forthcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends the said reappointment for shareholders approval.

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they satisfy the fit and proper criteria as prescribed under the applicable regulations and that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are:

Sr.No. Name of KMP Designation 1. Mr. Deepak Upadhyay Managing Director 2. Mr. Deepa Dhamecha Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 3. Mr. Ashish Satani Chief Financial Officer

Board Meetings

Dates for Board Meetings are well decided in advance and communicated to the Board and the intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement. The information as required under Regulation 17(7) read with Schedule II Part A of the LODR is made available to the Board. The agenda and explanatory notes are sent to the Board in advance. The Board periodically reviews compliance reports of all laws applicable to the Company. The Board meets at least once a quarter to review the quarterly financial results and other items on the agenda and also on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders. Additional meetings are held, when necessary.

Further, Committees of the Board usually meet on the same day of formal Board Meeting, or whenever the need arises for transacting business. The recommendations of the Committees are placed before the Board for necessary approval and noting.

During the year 04 (Four) Board Meetings were held during the year ended 31st March, 2024, and the dates are 25th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 7th November, 2023 and 8th February, 2024. The gap between any two Board meetings during this period did not exceed one hundred and twenty days.

Attendance details of Directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 are given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Board Meetings attended Mr. Deepak Bhikhalal Upadhyay Managing Director 4 Mr. Savjibhai Dungarshibhai Patel Non-Executive Director 4 Mrs. Usha Savjibhai Patel Non-Executive Director 4 Mr. Tejas Adroja Independent Director 1 Mr. Rajiv Navinchandra Shah Independent Director 4

Discussions with Independent Directors

The Boards policy is to regularly have separate meetings with Independent Directors, to update them on all business related issues, new initiatives and changes in the industry specific market scenario. At such meetings, the Executive Directors and other Members of the Management make presentations on relevant issues.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement/ SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees. The Directors expressed satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Composition of Audit Committee

Your Company has formed an Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All members of the Audit Committee possess strong knowledge of accounting and financial management.

During the year 04 (Four) Committee Meetings were held during the year ended 31st March, 2024, and the dates are 25th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 7th November, 2023 and 8th February, 2024.

Details of the composition of the Committee and attendance during the year are as under:

Sr.No. Name of Directors Designation No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Rajiv Shah Chairman, Independent Director 04 2. Mr. Tejas Adroja Member, Independent Director 01 3. Mr. Savji Patel Member, Non-Executive Director 04

The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the Management, the statutory auditor and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them.

Further, the Audit Committee is also functional as per the provision of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder and as per Regulation 18 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Your Company has formed a Nomination & Remuneration Committee to lay down norms for determination of remuneration of the executive as well as non-executive directors and executives at all levels of the Company. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

During the year 04 (Four) Committee Meetings were held during the year ended 31st March, 2024, and the dates are 25th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 7th November, 2023 and 8th February, 2024.

Details of the composition of the Committee and attendance during the year are as under:

Sr.No. Name of Directors Designation No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Rajiv Shah Chairman, Independent Director 04 2. Mr. Tejas Adroja Member, Independent Director 01 3. Mr. Savji Patel Member, Non-Executive Director 04

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide Remuneration to Executive Directors. The Remuneration structure comprises of Salary and Perquisites. Salary is paid to Executive Directors within the Salary grade approved by the Members. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

In terms of requirements prescribed under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter-alia providing the terms for appointment and payment of remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

During the year, there have been no changes to the Policy. The same is annexed to this report as Annexure II and is available on our website www.sjcorp.in.

Details of remuneration paid to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are as under:

Sr.No. Name of Directors Designation Remuneration (in Lacs.) 1 Mr. Deepak Upadhyay Managing Director 6.00/- 2 Mr. Ashish Satani Chief Financial Officer 4.80/- 3 Ms. Deepa Dhamecha Company Secretary 1.80/-

Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Your Board has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee to specifically look into the mechanism of redressal of grievances of shareholders etc. The Committee reviews Shareholders / Investors complaints like non-receipt of Annual Report, physical transfer/ transmission/transposition, split/ consolidation of share certificates, issue of duplicate share certificates, etc. This Committee is also empowered to consider and resolve the grievance of other stakeholders of the Company including security holders.

The Company has not received any complaints from the investors during the financial year under review.

During the year 04 (Four) Committee Meetings were held during the year ended 31st March, 2024, and the dates are 25th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 7th November, 2023 and 8th February, 2024.

Details of the composition of the Committee and attendance during the year are as under:

Sr.No. Name of Directors Designation No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Rajiv Shah Chairman, Independent Director 04 2. Mr. Tejas Adroja Member, Independent Director 01 3. Mr. Savji Patel Member, Non-Executive Director 04

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company is enclosed as Annexure III and forms an integral part of this report.

Further, as per the provisions specified in Chapter XIII of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016, none of the employees of the Company are in receipt of remuneration exceeding Rs. 1,02,00,000/- per annum, if employed for whole of the year or Rs. 8,50,000/- per month if employed for part of the year.

Further, the names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn are disclosed in Annexure IV and form an integral part of this report.

Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

The Company does not have any subsidiary / Associate company and has not entered into joint venture with any other company.

Statutory Auditors and Auditors Report

At the 40th Annual General Meeting held on 31st August, 2021, M/s. SDBA & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the 45th Annual General Meeting to be held in financial year 2026.

Auditors Report as issued by M/s. SDBA & Co., Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company is self-explanatory and need not call for any explanation by your Board.

Secretarial Auditor and Secretarial Audit Report

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, M/s. K. Prashant & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, have been appointed Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as Annexure VI to this report.

The Secretarial Auditors Report for FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. During the FY 2023-24, the statutory auditors and secretarial auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act.

Internal Audit & Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement. The Audit Committee of the Board periodically reviews the internal control systems with the management, and Statutory Auditors.

Further, M/s. JD Pawar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, FRN: 141721W was appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company.

Employees Stock Option Plan

The Company has not provided stock options to any employee.

Vigil Mechanism

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.sjcorp.in. The employees of the Company are made aware of the said policy at the time of joining the Company.

Risk Management Policy

The Company has laid down the procedure to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are reviewed by the Board annually to ensure that there is timely identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

The Company does not fall under the ambit of top 100 listed entities, determined on the basis of market capitalization as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, compliance under Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable.

Corporate Governance Report

The provisions of the Corporate Governance are not applicable to the Company pursuant to regulation 15(2)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Deposits

Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the meaning of Section 73 or 74 of the Act during the FY 2023 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Loans & Guarantees

During the year under review, the Company has not provided any loan, guarantee, security or made any investment covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, to any person or other body corporate.

Loans by the Company

During the year under review, the Company has taken unsecured loan from the Director of the Company. More Details are given in the notes to the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

Insurance

The properties/assets of the Company are adequately insured.

Related Party Transactions

As no related party transaction was entered into by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons pursuant the provisions of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2022-23.

Conservation of Energy, Research and Development, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(a) Conservation of Energy:

Even though its operations are not energy-intensive, significant measures are taken to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient equipment. The Company regularly reviews power consumption patterns across all locations and implement requisite improvements/changes in the process in order to optimize energy/ power consumption and thereby achieve cost savings. Energy costs comprise a very small part of the Companys total cost of operations. However, as a part of the Companys conservation of energy program, the management has appealed to all the employees/workers to conserve energy.

(b) Absorption of Technology:

I. The efforts made towards technology absorption:

The Company values innovation and applies it to every facet of its business. This drives development of distinctive new products, ever improving quality standards and more efficient processes.

The Company has augmented its revenues and per unit price realization by deploying innovative marketing strategies and offering exciting new products. The depth of designing capabilities was the core to our success over the years.

The Company uses the service of in-house designers as well as those of free-lancers in developing product designs as per the emerging market trends. The Company uses innovation in design as well as in technology to develop new products.

II. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts:

As a result of the above, the following benefits have been achieved:

a) Better efficiency in operations,

b) Reduced dependence on external sources for technology for developing new products and upgrading existing products,

c) Expansion of product range and cost reduction,

d) Greater precision,

e) Retention of existing customers and expansion of customer base,

f) Lower inventory stocks resulting in low carrying costs.

III. The Company has not imported any technology during the year under review;

IV. The Company has not expended any expenditure towards Research and Development during the year under review.

(c) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out go:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars F.Y 2023-2024 F.Y 2023-2024 C.I.F. Value of Imports NIL NIL Foreign travelling expenses NIL NIL F.O.B. Value of Exports NIL NIL

Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, (Rules), the dividends, unclaimed for a consecutive period of seven years from the date of transfer to the Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company are liable to be transferred to IEPF. Further, the shares (excluding the disputed cases having specific orders of the Court, Tribunal or any Statutory Authority restraining such transfer) pertaining to which dividend remains unclaimed for a period of continuous seven years from the date of transfer of the dividend to the unpaid dividend account are also mandatorily required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government. Accordingly, the Company has transferred eligible Shares to IEPF Demat Account maintained by the IEPF authority within statutory timelines.

Any person whose unclaimed dividend and shares pertaining thereto, matured deposits, matured debentures, application money due for refund, or interest thereon, sale proceeds of fractional shares, redemption proceeds of preference shares, amongst others has been transferred to the IEPF Fund can claim their due amount from the IEPF Authority by making an electronic application in e-form IEPF-5. Upon submitting a duly completed form, Shareholders are required to take a print of the same and send physical copy duly signed along with requisite documents as specified in the form to the attention of the Nodal Officer, at the Registered Office of the Company. The e-form can be downloaded from the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs www.iepf.gov.in.

Company has not declared dividend since 2017-18 and there is no amount remaining/unpaid with the company.

Shareholders are requested to get in touch with the RTA for encashing the unclaimed dividend/interest/ principal amount, if any, standing to the credit of their account.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company does not meet the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 so there is no requirement to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and frame a policy thereof.

Cost Audit

As per the Cost Audit Orders and in terms of the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, Cost Audit is not applicable to our Company.

Obligation of Company under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment at workplace (Prevention, prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year ended 31st March 2024, Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

Listing with Stock Exchange

The shares of the Company are listed on BSE only.

Secretarial Standards

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Material Changes and Commitments Affecting the Financial Position of The Company:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report, except as mentioned in the report earlier.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their deep and sincere gratitude to the Clients, Customers and Shareholders of the Company for their trust and patronage, as well as to the Bankers, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, Government of India and other Regulatory Authorities for their continued co-operation, support and guidance.