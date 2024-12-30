To the Members of

SJ Corporation Limited

Opinion

1. We have audited the standalone financial statements of SJ CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified in Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made availalbe to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be material misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

7. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

d. conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are, therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income),the statement of change in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds)by the company or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or therwise, that the company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(d) The Company has not proposed, declared or paid any dividend during the year ended on March 31, 2024. Hence, we have nothing to report in respect of compliance with provisions of Section 123 of the Act.

(e) The Company is maintaining its accounts using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility which was made applicable to the Company, w.e.f., April 1, 2023 under Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 through out the year. We did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with during our audit.

15. The Company has provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For, SDBA & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN : 142004W) (SANJEEV A. MEHTA) Partner Mumbai M. No.: 41287 May 28, 2024 UDIN : 24041287BKEZOV5913

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SJ Corporation Limited on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(i)(a)(A) The company has maintained proper records of Property, Plant & Equipment showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a regular programme for verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in the Note 3 on Investment in Property to the financial statements, are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) Having regard to the representation made by the management, we have to state that no proceedings under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st, March 2024 for holding any benami property.

(ii)(a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year on a monthly basis. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. We have relied on the same and in our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year from any bank or financials institution. In view of it, the reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)(a) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity to Companies, firms, LLPs or other parties. In view of it, we have nothing to report under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) & (B) of this Order.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made are prims facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. In our opinion, the Company has not given any loans during the year.

(c) In our opinion, as the Company has not provided any loan during the year, this clause is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, as the Company has not provided any loan during the year, this clause is not applicable.

(e) In our opinion, as the Company has not provided any loan during the year, this clause is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted loans during the year to the promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit in contravention of section 73 to section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. As informed to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any other Court or tribunal.

(vi) Having regard to the turnover of the Company and as per the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, the rules regarding maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delay in few cases.

(b) As per records of the company and in accordance with the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, goods and service tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) Having regard to the representation made by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded incomes that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and terms & conditions of granting of such loans by the lenders, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) Accordingly to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under this clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we have to report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence the clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(x)(a) The company has not raised any funds from initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi)(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of audit conducted by us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors with the Central Government in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) In accordance with the representation received from the management of the Company, the company has not received any complaints from any whistle-blower during the year.

(xii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Therefore, clause 3 (xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given during the course of our audit, in our opinion, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the Company Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable and not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding Financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of representation made by the Company, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that our reporting is based on the facts, data and other information up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The provisions of section 135 (5) of the Companies Act,2013 have not been applicable to the company since March, 2020. However, on the basis of information and explanation available to us, there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

For, SDBA & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN : 142004W) (SANJEEV A. MEHTA) Partner Mumbai M. No.: 41287 May 28, 2024 UDIN : 24041287BKEZOV5913

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(f) of the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SJ corporation Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SJ Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".