Skyline Millars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.75
21.74
23.59
22.84
Net Worth
24.77
25.76
27.61
26.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.77
25.76
27.61
26.86
Fixed Assets
0.27
0.25
0.26
0.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.65
17.78
18.81
18.91
Inventories
13.59
12.57
12.47
12.45
Inventory Days
1,072.97
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.07
0.28
Debtor Days
24.13
Other Current Assets
6.51
6.51
7.09
6.89
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.45
-1.3
-0.82
-0.71
Cash
6.86
7.72
8.55
7.66
Total Assets
24.78
25.75
27.63
26.86
