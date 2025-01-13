iifl-logo-icon 1
Skyline Millars Ltd Balance Sheet

18.2
(0.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:29:00 AM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.75

21.74

23.59

22.84

Net Worth

24.77

25.76

27.61

26.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.77

25.76

27.61

26.86

Fixed Assets

0.27

0.25

0.26

0.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.65

17.78

18.81

18.91

Inventories

13.59

12.57

12.47

12.45

Inventory Days

1,072.97

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.07

0.28

Debtor Days

24.13

Other Current Assets

6.51

6.51

7.09

6.89

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.45

-1.3

-0.82

-0.71

Cash

6.86

7.72

8.55

7.66

Total Assets

24.78

25.75

27.63

26.86

