Skyline Millars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.95
(-0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.23

3.79

3.03

2.06

yoy growth (%)

11.51

25.05

47.19

-76.41

Raw materials

-0.78

-0.5

-0.3

-0.59

As % of sales

18.46

13.4

9.92

29.04

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.38

-0.57

-0.75

As % of sales

6.9

10.18

18.94

36.51

Other costs

-0.74

-2.05

-2.74

-2.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.57

54.09

90.53

106.44

Operating profit

2.41

0.84

-0.58

-1.48

OPM

57.05

22.31

-19.41

-71.99

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.13

-0.18

-0.21

Interest expense

0

0

-0.09

-0.23

Other income

0.68

0.36

0.07

2.17

Profit before tax

3.06

1.07

-0.79

0.23

Taxes

-0.32

0

0

2.05

Tax rate

-10.51

0.1

0

856.7

Minorities and other

-0.35

-0.12

-1.19

-8.19

Adj. profit

2.38

0.94

-1.98

-5.89

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.42

0

Net profit

2.38

0.94

-3.41

-5.89

yoy growth (%)

151.78

-127.79

-42.18

69.58

NPM

56.36

24.96

-112.3

-285.91

