|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.23
3.79
3.03
2.06
yoy growth (%)
11.51
25.05
47.19
-76.41
Raw materials
-0.78
-0.5
-0.3
-0.59
As % of sales
18.46
13.4
9.92
29.04
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.38
-0.57
-0.75
As % of sales
6.9
10.18
18.94
36.51
Other costs
-0.74
-2.05
-2.74
-2.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.57
54.09
90.53
106.44
Operating profit
2.41
0.84
-0.58
-1.48
OPM
57.05
22.31
-19.41
-71.99
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.13
-0.18
-0.21
Interest expense
0
0
-0.09
-0.23
Other income
0.68
0.36
0.07
2.17
Profit before tax
3.06
1.07
-0.79
0.23
Taxes
-0.32
0
0
2.05
Tax rate
-10.51
0.1
0
856.7
Minorities and other
-0.35
-0.12
-1.19
-8.19
Adj. profit
2.38
0.94
-1.98
-5.89
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.42
0
Net profit
2.38
0.94
-3.41
-5.89
yoy growth (%)
151.78
-127.79
-42.18
69.58
NPM
56.36
24.96
-112.3
-285.91
