Skyline Millars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.06
1.07
-0.79
0.23
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.13
-0.18
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.32
0
0
2.05
Working capital
4.49
0.9
-2.92
16.36
Other operating items
Operating
7.2
1.84
-3.9
18.44
Capital expenditure
-2.11
0.3
0
-17.87
Free cash flow
5.09
2.14
-3.9
0.57
Equity raised
40.9
39.23
46.27
57.83
Investing
0
-0.04
0.01
0.01
Financing
0
2.17
0.04
-3.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46
43.5
42.42
55.25
No Record Found
