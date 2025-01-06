iifl-logo-icon 1
Skyline Millars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Skyline Millars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.06

1.07

-0.79

0.23

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.13

-0.18

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.32

0

0

2.05

Working capital

4.49

0.9

-2.92

16.36

Other operating items

Operating

7.2

1.84

-3.9

18.44

Capital expenditure

-2.11

0.3

0

-17.87

Free cash flow

5.09

2.14

-3.9

0.57

Equity raised

40.9

39.23

46.27

57.83

Investing

0

-0.04

0.01

0.01

Financing

0

2.17

0.04

-3.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46

43.5

42.42

55.25

