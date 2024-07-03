iifl-logo-icon 1
Skyline Millars Ltd Share Price

18
(-7.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.98
  • Day's High19.78
  • 52 Wk High31.6
  • Prev. Close19.37
  • Day's Low17.8
  • 52 Wk Low 12.45
  • Turnover (lac)3.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.4
  • Div. Yield0
Historical Data
No Records Found

Skyline Millars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

18.98

Prev. Close

19.37

Turnover(Lac.)

3.21

Day's High

19.78

Day's Low

17.8

52 Week's High

31.6

52 Week's Low

12.45

Book Value

6.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Skyline Millars Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Skyline Millars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found



Skyline Millars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.56%

Custodian: 0.00%


Share Price

Skyline Millars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.75

21.74

23.59

22.84

Net Worth

24.77

25.76

27.61

26.86

Minority Interest

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.23

3.79

3.03

2.06

yoy growth (%)

11.51

25.05

47.19

-76.41

Raw materials

-0.78

-0.5

-0.3

-0.59

As % of sales

18.46

13.4

9.92

29.04

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.38

-0.57

-0.75

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.06

1.07

-0.79

0.23

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.13

-0.18

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.32

0

0

2.05

Working capital

4.49

0.9

-2.92

16.36

Other operating items

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.51

25.05

47.19

-76.41

Op profit growth

185.11

-243.75

-60.3

-19.99

EBIT growth

185.53

-253

-247.78

-118.77

Net profit growth

151.78

-127.79

-42.18

69.58

Ratios

No Record Found

Annually Results

Skyline Millars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Skyline Millars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashok J Patel

Non Executive Director

Jatin V Daisaria

Non Executive Director

Shilipin K Tater

Whole-time Director

Maulik H Dave

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neelam Shah

Independent Director

Diana K. Dias

Chairman & Independent Directo

ASHOK CHANDRESEKHARAN PILLAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Skyline Millars Ltd

Summary

Skyline Millars Ltd (Formerly Known as Millars India Ltd) was incorporated as The ACME Manufacturing Company Ltd on November 28, 1919. Its name was changed to Millars India Ltd on January 4, 2002 and later on changed to Skyline Millars Ltd on October 23, 2007. The Company was promoted by the Walchand Group. Ashok Patel son of J.V.Patel acquired the shares from Walchand Group and took over the management in 1972. Khandelwal Udyog Ltd, a manufacturer of EOT Cranes & Millars Timber and Trading Company were acquired by Mr. J.V. Patel in 1969 and 1970 respectively. Khandelwal Udyog Limited got merged with The ACME Manufacturing Company Limited effective from October 1, 1974 as per the Order of the Bombay High Court dated August 13, 1976. The running business of construction machinery of Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd was taken over by the Company in 1984. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of construction equipment and electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes. It is engaged in the activities relating to Real Estate business. The Companys manufacturing activities are carried out at Karamsad, Gujarat. The Companys real estate project is a Ghatkopar Property building. Due to recession in the capital goods industry and high labour cost at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, the crane manufacturing activity at Ghatkopar started incurring losses from 1996 and thereafter due to continuous losses in the Company for four years, it was declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking by the


Company FAQs

What is the Skyline Millars Ltd share price today?

The Skyline Millars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Skyline Millars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skyline Millars Ltd is ₹72.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Skyline Millars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Skyline Millars Ltd is 0 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Skyline Millars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skyline Millars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skyline Millars Ltd is ₹12.45 and ₹31.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Skyline Millars Ltd?

Skyline Millars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.12%, 3 Years at -3.04%, 1 Year at 36.22%, 6 Month at -24.31%, 3 Month at -6.70% and 1 Month at 8.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Skyline Millars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Skyline Millars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Skyline Millars Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

