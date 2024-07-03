SectorRealty
Open₹18.98
Prev. Close₹19.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.21
Day's High₹19.78
Day's Low₹17.8
52 Week's High₹31.6
52 Week's Low₹12.45
Book Value₹6.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.75
21.74
23.59
22.84
Net Worth
24.77
25.76
27.61
26.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.23
3.79
3.03
2.06
yoy growth (%)
11.51
25.05
47.19
-76.41
Raw materials
-0.78
-0.5
-0.3
-0.59
As % of sales
18.46
13.4
9.92
29.04
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.38
-0.57
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.06
1.07
-0.79
0.23
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.13
-0.18
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.32
0
0
2.05
Working capital
4.49
0.9
-2.92
16.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.51
25.05
47.19
-76.41
Op profit growth
185.11
-243.75
-60.3
-19.99
EBIT growth
185.53
-253
-247.78
-118.77
Net profit growth
151.78
-127.79
-42.18
69.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashok J Patel
Non Executive Director
Jatin V Daisaria
Non Executive Director
Shilipin K Tater
Whole-time Director
Maulik H Dave
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neelam Shah
Independent Director
Diana K. Dias
Chairman & Independent Directo
ASHOK CHANDRESEKHARAN PILLAI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Skyline Millars Ltd
Summary
Skyline Millars Ltd (Formerly Known as Millars India Ltd) was incorporated as The ACME Manufacturing Company Ltd on November 28, 1919. Its name was changed to Millars India Ltd on January 4, 2002 and later on changed to Skyline Millars Ltd on October 23, 2007. The Company was promoted by the Walchand Group. Ashok Patel son of J.V.Patel acquired the shares from Walchand Group and took over the management in 1972. Khandelwal Udyog Ltd, a manufacturer of EOT Cranes & Millars Timber and Trading Company were acquired by Mr. J.V. Patel in 1969 and 1970 respectively. Khandelwal Udyog Limited got merged with The ACME Manufacturing Company Limited effective from October 1, 1974 as per the Order of the Bombay High Court dated August 13, 1976. The running business of construction machinery of Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd was taken over by the Company in 1984. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of construction equipment and electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes. It is engaged in the activities relating to Real Estate business. The Companys manufacturing activities are carried out at Karamsad, Gujarat. The Companys real estate project is a Ghatkopar Property building. Due to recession in the capital goods industry and high labour cost at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, the crane manufacturing activity at Ghatkopar started incurring losses from 1996 and thereafter due to continuous losses in the Company for four years, it was declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking by the
Read More
The Skyline Millars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skyline Millars Ltd is ₹72.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Skyline Millars Ltd is 0 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skyline Millars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skyline Millars Ltd is ₹12.45 and ₹31.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Skyline Millars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.12%, 3 Years at -3.04%, 1 Year at 36.22%, 6 Month at -24.31%, 3 Month at -6.70% and 1 Month at 8.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.