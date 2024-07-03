Summary

Skyline Millars Ltd (Formerly Known as Millars India Ltd) was incorporated as The ACME Manufacturing Company Ltd on November 28, 1919. Its name was changed to Millars India Ltd on January 4, 2002 and later on changed to Skyline Millars Ltd on October 23, 2007. The Company was promoted by the Walchand Group. Ashok Patel son of J.V.Patel acquired the shares from Walchand Group and took over the management in 1972. Khandelwal Udyog Ltd, a manufacturer of EOT Cranes & Millars Timber and Trading Company were acquired by Mr. J.V. Patel in 1969 and 1970 respectively. Khandelwal Udyog Limited got merged with The ACME Manufacturing Company Limited effective from October 1, 1974 as per the Order of the Bombay High Court dated August 13, 1976. The running business of construction machinery of Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd was taken over by the Company in 1984. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of construction equipment and electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes. It is engaged in the activities relating to Real Estate business. The Companys manufacturing activities are carried out at Karamsad, Gujarat. The Companys real estate project is a Ghatkopar Property building. Due to recession in the capital goods industry and high labour cost at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, the crane manufacturing activity at Ghatkopar started incurring losses from 1996 and thereafter due to continuous losses in the Company for four years, it was declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking by the

