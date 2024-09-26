|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we enclose gist of proceedings of the 104th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Pursuant Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015 we submit herewith Voting result with scrutinizers report on business transacted at 104th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 3.00 pm through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
