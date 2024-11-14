iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Skyline Millars Ltd Board Meeting

19.29
(3.38%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Skyline Millars CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result for the second quarter and haf year ended 30th September 2024. Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved and took on record the un-Audited Financial result for the qaurter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Enclosed a copy of the same. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matters if any. With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved and has taken on record: Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith and approved other matters as mentioned in outcome of Board meeting.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter if any In this regard, we wish to inform you trrat due to unavoidabre circumstances, it is proposed to postpone the Board meeting which was scheduled on Friday, 26th July 2024 to a later date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202425 Apr 2024
SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matter if any. 1. approval of the audited financial result for the 4th quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 1. Approval of audited financial result for the 4th quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. 2. as recommended by NRC MR. Ashok pillai appointed as an independent director subject to approval of members by postal ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and any other matter if any. Appoval of Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and appointment of Mr. Kartikey Patwa as CEO, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 07th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

Skyline Millars: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Skyline Millars Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.