Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result for the second quarter and haf year ended 30th September 2024. Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved and took on record the un-Audited Financial result for the qaurter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Enclosed a copy of the same. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matters if any. With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved and has taken on record: Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith and approved other matters as mentioned in outcome of Board meeting.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter if any In this regard, we wish to inform you trrat due to unavoidabre circumstances, it is proposed to postpone the Board meeting which was scheduled on Friday, 26th July 2024 to a later date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matter if any. 1. approval of the audited financial result for the 4th quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 1. Approval of audited financial result for the 4th quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. 2. as recommended by NRC MR. Ashok pillai appointed as an independent director subject to approval of members by postal ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024