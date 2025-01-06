SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.04
0.35
-51.36
1.44
Other operating items
Operating
2.04
0.35
-51.36
1.44
Capital expenditure
-1.28
-2.03
0
0.56
Free cash flow
0.76
-1.68
-51.36
2
Equity raised
210.1
196.45
202.24
205.13
Investing
8.63
51.54
-12.27
1.32
Financing
-0.14
-0.16
-0.18
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.55
Net in cash
219.35
246.15
138.43
209.32
