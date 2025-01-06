iifl-logo-icon 1
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

81.91
(-4.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

SMIFS Cap. Mkt. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.04

0.35

-51.36

1.44

Other operating items

Operating

2.04

0.35

-51.36

1.44

Capital expenditure

-1.28

-2.03

0

0.56

Free cash flow

0.76

-1.68

-51.36

2

Equity raised

210.1

196.45

202.24

205.13

Investing

8.63

51.54

-12.27

1.32

Financing

-0.14

-0.16

-0.18

0.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.55

Net in cash

219.35

246.15

138.43

209.32

