SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.34
15.82
7.05
212.03
2.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.34
15.82
7.05
212.03
2.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
1.85
0.82
3.04
0.96
Total Income
7.25
17.67
7.87
215.07
3.88
Total Expenditure
6.7
16.9
6.92
212.87
3.62
PBIDT
0.55
0.77
0.95
2.2
0.25
Interest
0.01
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.55
0.77
0.95
2.2
0.25
Depreciation
0.16
0.04
0.05
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0.21
0.16
0.36
0.02
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.16
0.08
0.21
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
0.25
0.36
0.66
1.56
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.25
0.36
0.66
1.56
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.29
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.25
0.65
0.66
1.56
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.45
0.65
1.18
2.8
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.67
4.86
13.47
1.03
8.56
PBDTM(%)
8.67
4.86
13.47
1.03
8.56
PATM(%)
3.94
2.27
9.36
0.73
4.1
No Record Found
