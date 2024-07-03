iifl-logo-icon 1
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.34

15.82

7.05

212.03

2.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.34

15.82

7.05

212.03

2.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

1.85

0.82

3.04

0.96

Total Income

7.25

17.67

7.87

215.07

3.88

Total Expenditure

6.7

16.9

6.92

212.87

3.62

PBIDT

0.55

0.77

0.95

2.2

0.25

Interest

0.01

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.55

0.77

0.95

2.2

0.25

Depreciation

0.16

0.04

0.05

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0.21

0.16

0.36

0.02

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.16

0.08

0.21

0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

0.25

0.36

0.66

1.56

0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.25

0.36

0.66

1.56

0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.29

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.25

0.65

0.66

1.56

0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.45

0.65

1.18

2.8

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.67

4.86

13.47

1.03

8.56

PBDTM(%)

8.67

4.86

13.47

1.03

8.56

PATM(%)

3.94

2.27

9.36

0.73

4.1

