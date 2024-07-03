Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹87.24
Prev. Close₹85.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.07
Day's High₹87.24
Day's Low₹82
52 Week's High₹110.93
52 Week's Low₹43.61
Book Value₹276.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.09
P/E15.84
EPS5.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
124.02
112.42
110.81
99.29
Net Worth
129.61
118.01
116.4
104.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.04
0.35
-51.36
1.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
234.1
53
67.24
68.65
44.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
234.1
53
67.24
68.65
44.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.76
4.57
4.68
4.87
4.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Utsav Parekh
Non Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Kayan
Managing Director
Kishor Shah
Independent Director
Pushpa Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Bhatia
Independent Director
Nitin Daga
Independent Director
Pratik Ghose
Summary
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd was incorporated in July 2000. The Company is engaged mainly in merchant banking and trading in government securities and shares. Prior to this, the Company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as Category I Merchant Banker and Underwriter and undertook activities related to securities market. The Company executes assignments in areas of Mergers and Acquisitions, Debt Syndication and Placement of Equity Shares, Debt and Bonds.During 1994-95, the company placed 8.5 lac shares on private placement at a premium of Rs 285 and 11 lac shares at a premium of Rs 165.The company intends to concentrate on enlarging its investor base and expanding its market network. It has set up offices at Bangalore and Madras and intends to capitalise on its all-India reach to build up an effective distribution network for all its primary market products.The company plans to consolidate and upgrade its existing fund and non-fund based activities in the areas of merchant banking, marketing of financial products, lease and hire purchase finance. It also plans to enter into other business lines like venture capital financing, housing finance, etc, which have immense scope and profit potential and will enable it to provide a complete spectrum of financial services. During 2001-02, the Company was appointed Managers to four open offers under the SEBI Takeover Code. Further, the Company was also appointed Manager to one buy back offer made under th
The SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd is ₹49.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd is 15.84 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd is ₹43.61 and ₹110.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.26%, 3 Years at 26.75%, 1 Year at 59.78%, 6 Month at 53.11%, 3 Month at -6.32% and 1 Month at -6.70%.
