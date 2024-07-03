iifl-logo-icon 1
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

83.53
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open87.24
  • Day's High87.24
  • 52 Wk High110.93
  • Prev. Close85.53
  • Day's Low82
  • 52 Wk Low 43.61
  • Turnover (lac)12.07
  • P/E15.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value276.23
  • EPS5.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

87.24

Prev. Close

85.53

Turnover(Lac.)

12.07

Day's High

87.24

Day's Low

82

52 Week's High

110.93

52 Week's Low

43.61

Book Value

276.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.09

P/E

15.84

EPS

5.4

Divi. Yield

0

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.86%

Non-Promoter- 45.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

124.02

112.42

110.81

99.29

Net Worth

129.61

118.01

116.4

104.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.04

0.35

-51.36

1.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

234.1

53

67.24

68.65

44.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

234.1

53

67.24

68.65

44.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.76

4.57

4.68

4.87

4.11

View Annually Results

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Utsav Parekh

Non Executive Director

Ajay Kumar Kayan

Managing Director

Kishor Shah

Independent Director

Pushpa Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Bhatia

Independent Director

Nitin Daga

Independent Director

Pratik Ghose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd was incorporated in July 2000. The Company is engaged mainly in merchant banking and trading in government securities and shares. Prior to this, the Company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as Category I Merchant Banker and Underwriter and undertook activities related to securities market. The Company executes assignments in areas of Mergers and Acquisitions, Debt Syndication and Placement of Equity Shares, Debt and Bonds.During 1994-95, the company placed 8.5 lac shares on private placement at a premium of Rs 285 and 11 lac shares at a premium of Rs 165.The company intends to concentrate on enlarging its investor base and expanding its market network. It has set up offices at Bangalore and Madras and intends to capitalise on its all-India reach to build up an effective distribution network for all its primary market products.The company plans to consolidate and upgrade its existing fund and non-fund based activities in the areas of merchant banking, marketing of financial products, lease and hire purchase finance. It also plans to enter into other business lines like venture capital financing, housing finance, etc, which have immense scope and profit potential and will enable it to provide a complete spectrum of financial services. During 2001-02, the Company was appointed Managers to four open offers under the SEBI Takeover Code. Further, the Company was also appointed Manager to one buy back offer made under th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd is ₹49.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd is 15.84 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd is ₹43.61 and ₹110.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd?

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.26%, 3 Years at 26.75%, 1 Year at 59.78%, 6 Month at 53.11%, 3 Month at -6.32% and 1 Month at -6.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.86 %

