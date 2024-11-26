Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of appointment of Mr. Shreemanta Banerjee as Chief Financial Officer cum Vice President (Finance & Taxation) of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26.11.2024.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.10.2024. Results for Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024. Announcement under Regulation 30- Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of CFO cum Vice President (Finance and Taxation)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of warrants/ equity shares/ any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other method or combination thereof including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws and adoption of new Articles of Associations and making consequential changes in the Memorandum of Association of the Company as may be permitted under Companies Act 2013 SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the Shareholders of the Company; 2. To confirm the Date Time and Notice for convening Postal Ballot of the members of the Company; 3. Any other matter if required with the permission of the chair. Board approved:- 1. The Board has approved the adoption of the new set of Memorandum of Association of the Company to the exclusion of the existing Memorandum of Association of the Company, to align the Memorandum of Association in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act. 2013. subject to the approval of the members of the Company at their meeting. 2. The Board has approved the adoption of the new set of Articles of Association of the Company based on Table F as set out under Schedule I to the Companies Act, 2013 to the exclusion, of the existing Articles of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company at their meeting. 3. Raising of funds by way of issue of upto 5,60,000 (Five lakh and sixty Thousand) Equity Shares of the Company of Face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupces Ten Only). cach, in dematerialized form, by way of preferential issue on a Private Placement basis to the Non-promoter in one or more tranches, at a price of Rs. 64/- (Rupees Sixty Four Only) [including a premium of Rs 54/- (Rupees Fifty Four Only) per Equity Share] for consideration in cash, subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company (Preferential Issue) 4. Raising of funds by issue of upto 50,25,000 (Fifty Lakhs and Twenty Five Thousand) Equity Convertible Warrants of the Company of Face value of Rs. 10/- each, convertible into or Cxchangeable for equivalent number of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company, on payment of full consideration in dematerialized form to both Promoter and Non- promoters by way ofa preferential issue on a private placement basis/ at a price of Rs. 64 ( Rupees Sixty Four only) [ including a premium of Rs. 54] ( Rupees Fifty Four only) per Equity share], for consideration in cash, subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company (Preferential Issue). The Board has also approved the draft notice of postal ballot for obtaining the approval of the members with respect to the aforementioned special business and transacting other ordinary business. The Board has appointed Central Depository Services (India ) Limited (*CDSL) for providing e voting facility to the members of the Company. The Board has fixed Friday. September 13, 2024, as the relevant date for determining the floor price for the aforesaid preferential issue. The Board has fixed Friday, September 06, 2024 as the Cut-Off date for the purpose of the dispatch of Postal Ballot notice electronically. The Board has appointed Mr. Sudhansu Sekhar Panigrahi. Practicing Company Secretary, (ACS 23187/CP 19649), as Scrutinizer to conduct the voting process. The Board has fixed the period of e-voting which commences on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM and concludes on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 5:00 PM. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 11.09.2024 Revised Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of SMIFS Capital Markets Limited. Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11.09.2024. Revised outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Unaudited results- 30.06.2024 Revised Declaration pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. w.r.t Board Meeting held on 20.07.2024 for approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Revised Results of SMIFS Capital Markets Limited for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financials for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today 27.05.2024 have approved the said Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. To approve the appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company which shall be regularized in the ensuing Extra-ordinary General Meeting/ Postal Ballot. 2. To reconstitute Committees. 3. To take approval for making Investments/extending Loans & Advances and giving Guarantees or providing securities under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Appointment of 2 Additional Directors and to take approval for making investment under Sec 186 and reconstitution of various Board committees.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024