SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
227.05
42.9
54.2
46.56
32.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
227.05
42.9
54.2
46.56
32.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.95
3
3.77
4.2
3.55
Total Income
232
45.89
57.96
50.76
36.24
Total Expenditure
229.39
45.42
55.52
47.67
34.82
PBIDT
2.61
0.47
2.45
3.1
1.41
Interest
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
PBDT
2.6
0.47
2.44
3.08
1.39
Depreciation
0.21
0.22
0.26
0.34
0.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.4
0.04
0.34
0.22
0.26
Deferred Tax
0.24
-0.01
-0.01
0.51
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
1.75
0.23
1.85
2
0.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.75
0.23
1.85
2
0.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.75
0.23
1.85
2
0.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.14
0.42
3.31
3.59
1.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.14
1.09
4.52
6.65
4.31
PBDTM(%)
1.14
1.09
4.5
6.61
4.25
PATM(%)
0.77
0.53
3.41
4.29
2.81
