SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Nine Monthly Results

80.75
(-2.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

227.05

42.9

54.2

46.56

32.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

227.05

42.9

54.2

46.56

32.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.95

3

3.77

4.2

3.55

Total Income

232

45.89

57.96

50.76

36.24

Total Expenditure

229.39

45.42

55.52

47.67

34.82

PBIDT

2.61

0.47

2.45

3.1

1.41

Interest

0.01

0

0.01

0.02

0.03

PBDT

2.6

0.47

2.44

3.08

1.39

Depreciation

0.21

0.22

0.26

0.34

0.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.4

0.04

0.34

0.22

0.26

Deferred Tax

0.24

-0.01

-0.01

0.51

-0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

1.75

0.23

1.85

2

0.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.75

0.23

1.85

2

0.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.75

0.23

1.85

2

0.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.14

0.42

3.31

3.59

1.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.14

1.09

4.52

6.65

4.31

PBDTM(%)

1.14

1.09

4.5

6.61

4.25

PATM(%)

0.77

0.53

3.41

4.29

2.81

