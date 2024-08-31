|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on August 31, 2024. Intimation of Book Closure- 24th August, 2024 (Saturday) to 31st August, 2024 (Saturady) (both days inclusive) - AGM of the Company Outcome of the 41st AGM of the Company for FY 2023-24 Revised Proceedings of 41st AGM of the Company for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
