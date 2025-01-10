TotheMembersofSMIFSCAPITALMARKETSLIMITED Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Smifs Capital Markets Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity for the year and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.No. Key Audit Matter AuditorsResponse (a) Refer Note 22 and 31 to the standalone financial statements. Our Tax Expertise Deferred Tax Liability have been created during the year in respect of increased valuation of investment. Hence, it has been identified as a Key Audit Matter. – Examinerelevantrecordsanddocuments pertaining to deferred tax calculation. – Compute deferred tax liability as per the latest applicable rates in the Finance Act. – Ensure that the requirements of Ind AS 12 have been appropriately followed for the period under audit.

(b) Valuation of investment in certain equity interests of listed and unlisted company Based on the audit procedures performed, we found the assumptions made by management in relation to the valuation were supported by available evidence. Refer note 3 to the standalone financial statements. The investment in certain equity interests of a listed and unlisted company (the ‘investment) are to be measured at fair value at each reporting date, and same has been measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. With reference to the valuation, management had estimated the fair value of the Investment at Rs. 9,350.34 lakhs at year end. In consideration of the Investment is operating in an emerging industry and its fair value is highly dependent on significant management judgements. Accordingly, the valuation of the Investment was considered as one of the key audit matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read Annual Report if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. ii. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended we report that: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. viii. respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its standalone financial statements. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d. I) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified inanymannerwhatsoeverbyoronbehalfoftheFundingParty("UltimateBeneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (iii) Basedontheauditproceduresthathavebeenconsideredreasonableandappropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under d(I) and d(II) above contain any material misstatement. e. No dividend has been paid or declared by the company during the year. f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for the record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE-ATOTHEINDEPENDENTAUDITORSREPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED of even date).

i. a) (A) TheCompanyhasmaintainedproperrecordsshowingfullparticulars,includingquantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible asset as of date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the Note to the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) during the year ended 31st March, 2024. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories of securities held as stock in trade has been verified by the management with demat accounts maintained with depositories at reasonable intervals and the company is maintaining the proper records of Inventories and as explained to us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification of stocks and book records. b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has made investments in companies and granted secured and unsecured loans to companies and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. a) Rs In Lacs

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount during the year ended 31 March 2024 Subsidiary NIL Others 357.50 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date – 31 March 2024 Subsidiary NIL Others 3461.49

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured and unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) In the respect of loans given, there are loans without stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment, hence we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest in such cases. Repayments of principal and/or interest are regular in case of loans given with stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment.

Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of secured and unsecured loans given. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdoes of existing loans given to the same parties. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has granted loans of Rs. 357.50 lacs (100%) repayable on demand. No loans have been granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year. Accordingly, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the maintenance of such cost records has not been specified by Central Government for the business activities carried out by the Company.

Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory and other dues: a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstandingasat31stMarch,2024foraperiodofmorethansixmonthsfromthedateofbecoming payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public officer and further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. Transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. a) The company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons as per section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3

(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3

(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xi x. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. x

x. To the best of our knowledge, section 135 of the said Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company and accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(xx)

(a) and

(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE-BTOTHEAUDITORSREPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(vi) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Smifs Capital Markets Limited of even date)

ReportontheInternalFinancialControlsOverFinancialReportingunderClause(i)ofSub-section3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Smifs Capital Markets Limited (the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AuditorsResponsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

MeaningofInternalFinancialControlsoverFinancialReporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial

Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

InherentLimitationsofInternalFinancialControlsoverFinancialReporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.