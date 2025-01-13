SMS Lifesciences India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.2
161
148.19
123.31
Net Worth
176.22
164.02
151.21
126.33
Minority Interest
Debt
91.74
86.99
62.07
44.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.93
15.59
13.54
12.62
Total Liabilities
285.89
266.6
226.82
183.81
Fixed Assets
144.23
140.47
119.93
103.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.23
23.23
23.24
25.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.21
3.69
3.66
2.77
Networking Capital
112.96
98.28
77.87
42.34
Inventories
74.59
80.46
81.36
58.76
Inventory Days
82.4
Sundry Debtors
49.35
45.52
33.77
29.99
Debtor Days
42.06
Other Current Assets
54.72
46.76
51.57
44.29
Sundry Creditors
-50.72
-55.38
-73.61
-63.75
Creditor Days
89.4
Other Current Liabilities
-14.98
-19.08
-15.22
-26.95
Cash
1.26
0.95
2.14
8.9
Total Assets
285.89
266.62
226.84
183.81
