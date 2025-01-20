Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.84
Op profit growth
18.87
EBIT growth
21.66
Net profit growth
33.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.36
9.73
EBIT margin
9.07
7.59
Net profit margin
5.1
3.9
RoCE
12.02
RoNW
2.76
RoA
1.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.84
33.68
Dividend per share
1.5
0
Cash EPS
18.83
7.67
Book value per share
427.38
382.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.03
5.19
P/CEPS
26.26
22.78
P/B
1.15
0.45
EV/EBIDTA
6.35
3.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-30.71
-30.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.31
Inventory days
86.53
Creditor days
-89.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.32
-3.85
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.49
Net debt / op. profit
1.77
2.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.59
-60.54
Employee costs
-11.54
-10.18
Other costs
-25.49
-19.53
