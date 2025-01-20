iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.84

Op profit growth

18.87

EBIT growth

21.66

Net profit growth

33.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.36

9.73

EBIT margin

9.07

7.59

Net profit margin

5.1

3.9

RoCE

12.02

RoNW

2.76

RoA

1.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

44.84

33.68

Dividend per share

1.5

0

Cash EPS

18.83

7.67

Book value per share

427.38

382.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.03

5.19

P/CEPS

26.26

22.78

P/B

1.15

0.45

EV/EBIDTA

6.35

3.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-30.71

-30.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.31

Inventory days

86.53

Creditor days

-89.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.32

-3.85

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

1.77

2.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.59

-60.54

Employee costs

-11.54

-10.18

Other costs

-25.49

-19.53

