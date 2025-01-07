Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
260.25
256.92
344.15
212.98
yoy growth (%)
1.29
-25.34
61.58
-1.34
Raw materials
-139.65
-162.04
-230.28
-132.95
As % of sales
53.66
63.07
66.91
62.42
Employee costs
-27.11
-23.27
-20.63
-17.64
As % of sales
10.41
9.05
5.99
8.28
Other costs
-63.75
-47.82
-60.77
-49.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.49
18.61
17.65
23.09
Operating profit
29.73
23.78
32.46
13.2
OPM
11.42
9.25
9.43
6.19
Depreciation
-7.21
-7.24
-5.76
-5.7
Interest expense
-4.5
-5.08
-5.46
-4.17
Other income
1.33
1.88
2.52
3.07
Profit before tax
19.35
13.33
23.75
6.39
Taxes
-6.18
-4.19
-7.12
0.1
Tax rate
-31.96
-31.41
-29.98
1.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.16
9.14
16.63
6.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.16
9.14
16.63
6.5
yoy growth (%)
43.95
-45
155.84
-49.77
NPM
5.05
3.56
4.83
3.05
