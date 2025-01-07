iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,274
(2.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

260.25

256.92

344.15

212.98

yoy growth (%)

1.29

-25.34

61.58

-1.34

Raw materials

-139.65

-162.04

-230.28

-132.95

As % of sales

53.66

63.07

66.91

62.42

Employee costs

-27.11

-23.27

-20.63

-17.64

As % of sales

10.41

9.05

5.99

8.28

Other costs

-63.75

-47.82

-60.77

-49.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.49

18.61

17.65

23.09

Operating profit

29.73

23.78

32.46

13.2

OPM

11.42

9.25

9.43

6.19

Depreciation

-7.21

-7.24

-5.76

-5.7

Interest expense

-4.5

-5.08

-5.46

-4.17

Other income

1.33

1.88

2.52

3.07

Profit before tax

19.35

13.33

23.75

6.39

Taxes

-6.18

-4.19

-7.12

0.1

Tax rate

-31.96

-31.41

-29.98

1.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.16

9.14

16.63

6.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.16

9.14

16.63

6.5

yoy growth (%)

43.95

-45

155.84

-49.77

NPM

5.05

3.56

4.83

3.05

