SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,275.75
Prev. Close₹1,215
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.79
Day's High₹1,275.75
Day's Low₹1,200
52 Week's High₹1,749.65
52 Week's Low₹538.2
Book Value₹624.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)374.89
P/E17.22
EPS71.83
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.2
161
148.19
123.31
Net Worth
176.22
164.02
151.21
126.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
260.25
256.92
344.15
212.98
yoy growth (%)
1.29
-25.34
61.58
-1.34
Raw materials
-139.65
-162.04
-230.28
-132.95
As % of sales
53.66
63.07
66.91
62.42
Employee costs
-27.11
-23.27
-20.63
-17.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.35
13.33
23.75
6.39
Depreciation
-7.21
-7.24
-5.76
-5.7
Tax paid
-6.18
-4.19
-7.12
0.1
Working capital
6.74
5.62
4.3
1.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.29
-25.34
61.58
-1.34
Op profit growth
25
-26.72
145.88
-53.6
EBIT growth
29.45
-36.93
176.29
-57.05
Net profit growth
43.95
-45
155.84
-49.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
305.96
315.56
349.74
265.59
260.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
305.96
315.56
349.74
265.59
260.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.83
5.42
14.76
1.78
2.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
T V V S N Murthy
Independent Director
P Sarath Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Trupti Ranjan Mohanty
Executive Director
Talluri Venkata Praveen
Whole-time Director
Sudeepthi Gopin eedi
Independent Director
Mannam Malakondaiah
Independent Director
Srinivas Samavedam
Independent Director
P Venkata Subbarao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SMS Lifesciences India Ltd
Summary
SMS Lifesciences India Limited was incorporated originally as Potluri Real Estate Private Limited on May 31, 2006. The Companys name was changed to Potluri Packaging Industries Private Limited on 6 November, 2013 and again changed to SMS Lifesciences India Private Limited on 4 August, 2014 to undertake the activities related pharma sector. The Company became a wholly owned subsidiary Company of SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited w.e.f. 01.04.2016 and subsequently got converted into a Public Limited w.e.f. 22 June, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and export of Active Pharma Ingredients(APIs) and their intermediates. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at Kazipally and Jeedimetla, Hyderabad with an installed capacity of 65 KL. What started off as a single facility - single product manufacturing company in 1990 grew to be a multi-location group having products spread across an array of therapeutic segments. SMS Group was given the export house status in the year 1997-98.Having three multi product facilities in operation and a research centre, the Company executed contract manufacturing and research assignment for global customer base. The Scheme of Arrangement between SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited with the Company was implemented in 2016-17. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Semi Regulated facilities i.e Unit No. I, IV and V along with premises situated at Industrial Estate, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad; Industrial Development Area, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad; Prem
The SMS Lifesciences India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1240 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹374.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd is 17.22 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMS Lifesciences India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹538.2 and ₹1749.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.06%, 3 Years at 18.16%, 1 Year at 115.62%, 6 Month at 43.57%, 3 Month at -15.03% and 1 Month at 3.93%.
