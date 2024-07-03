Summary

SMS Lifesciences India Limited was incorporated originally as Potluri Real Estate Private Limited on May 31, 2006. The Companys name was changed to Potluri Packaging Industries Private Limited on 6 November, 2013 and again changed to SMS Lifesciences India Private Limited on 4 August, 2014 to undertake the activities related pharma sector. The Company became a wholly owned subsidiary Company of SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited w.e.f. 01.04.2016 and subsequently got converted into a Public Limited w.e.f. 22 June, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and export of Active Pharma Ingredients(APIs) and their intermediates. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at Kazipally and Jeedimetla, Hyderabad with an installed capacity of 65 KL. What started off as a single facility - single product manufacturing company in 1990 grew to be a multi-location group having products spread across an array of therapeutic segments. SMS Group was given the export house status in the year 1997-98.Having three multi product facilities in operation and a research centre, the Company executed contract manufacturing and research assignment for global customer base. The Scheme of Arrangement between SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited with the Company was implemented in 2016-17. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Semi Regulated facilities i.e Unit No. I, IV and V along with premises situated at Industrial Estate, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad; Industrial Development Area, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad; Prem

