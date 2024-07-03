iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd Share Price

1,240
(2.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,275.75
  • Day's High1,275.75
  • 52 Wk High1,749.65
  • Prev. Close1,215
  • Day's Low1,200
  • 52 Wk Low 538.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.79
  • P/E17.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value624.14
  • EPS71.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)374.89
  • Div. Yield0.12
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,275.75

Prev. Close

1,215

Turnover(Lac.)

2.79

Day's High

1,275.75

Day's Low

1,200

52 Week's High

1,749.65

52 Week's Low

538.2

Book Value

624.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

374.89

P/E

17.22

EPS

71.83

Divi. Yield

0.12

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 28.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

173.2

161

148.19

123.31

Net Worth

176.22

164.02

151.21

126.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

260.25

256.92

344.15

212.98

yoy growth (%)

1.29

-25.34

61.58

-1.34

Raw materials

-139.65

-162.04

-230.28

-132.95

As % of sales

53.66

63.07

66.91

62.42

Employee costs

-27.11

-23.27

-20.63

-17.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.35

13.33

23.75

6.39

Depreciation

-7.21

-7.24

-5.76

-5.7

Tax paid

-6.18

-4.19

-7.12

0.1

Working capital

6.74

5.62

4.3

1.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.29

-25.34

61.58

-1.34

Op profit growth

25

-26.72

145.88

-53.6

EBIT growth

29.45

-36.93

176.29

-57.05

Net profit growth

43.95

-45

155.84

-49.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

305.96

315.56

349.74

265.59

260.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

305.96

315.56

349.74

265.59

260.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.83

5.42

14.76

1.78

2.28

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SMS Lifesciences India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

T V V S N Murthy

Independent Director

P Sarath Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Trupti Ranjan Mohanty

Executive Director

Talluri Venkata Praveen

Whole-time Director

Sudeepthi Gopin eedi

Independent Director

Mannam Malakondaiah

Independent Director

Srinivas Samavedam

Independent Director

P Venkata Subbarao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SMS Lifesciences India Ltd

Summary

SMS Lifesciences India Limited was incorporated originally as Potluri Real Estate Private Limited on May 31, 2006. The Companys name was changed to Potluri Packaging Industries Private Limited on 6 November, 2013 and again changed to SMS Lifesciences India Private Limited on 4 August, 2014 to undertake the activities related pharma sector. The Company became a wholly owned subsidiary Company of SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited w.e.f. 01.04.2016 and subsequently got converted into a Public Limited w.e.f. 22 June, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and export of Active Pharma Ingredients(APIs) and their intermediates. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at Kazipally and Jeedimetla, Hyderabad with an installed capacity of 65 KL. What started off as a single facility - single product manufacturing company in 1990 grew to be a multi-location group having products spread across an array of therapeutic segments. SMS Group was given the export house status in the year 1997-98.Having three multi product facilities in operation and a research centre, the Company executed contract manufacturing and research assignment for global customer base. The Scheme of Arrangement between SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited with the Company was implemented in 2016-17. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Semi Regulated facilities i.e Unit No. I, IV and V along with premises situated at Industrial Estate, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad; Industrial Development Area, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad; Prem
Company FAQs

What is the SMS Lifesciences India Ltd share price today?

The SMS Lifesciences India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1240 today.

What is the Market Cap of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹374.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd is 17.22 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMS Lifesciences India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹538.2 and ₹1749.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd?

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.06%, 3 Years at 18.16%, 1 Year at 115.62%, 6 Month at 43.57%, 3 Month at -15.03% and 1 Month at 3.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.41 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 28.57 %

