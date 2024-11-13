|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|SMS Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30. 2024 and any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SMS Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Board report for the year 2023-24 and fixing the date of 18th Annual General Meeting 3. any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SMS Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Discuss to recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. 3. any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Financial results (Q4/F24) Mr. Mukesh P. Shewalkar is appointed as Senior Management Personnel of the Company, designated as General Manager (R&D head) . Appointment of Cost Auditors & Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|SMS Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Request of reclassification received from Mr. Ramesh Babu promoter of the Company. 3. Any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
