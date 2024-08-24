Recommendation final dividend of ~1.50/- (15%) per equity share of 1!10/- face value, for the year 2023-24 Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 and the Record date for dividend and AGM will be Monday, September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)