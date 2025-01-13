SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.05
8.47
8.47
8.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
533.45
486.63
485.3
419.76
Net Worth
570.5
495.1
493.77
428.23
Minority Interest
Debt
280.77
254.06
263.26
254.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
45.36
43.89
42.94
59.23
Total Liabilities
896.63
793.05
799.97
742.04
Fixed Assets
467.53
445.21
449
464.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.1
45.1
45
45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.56
2.87
3.38
5.37
Networking Capital
345.23
292.42
255.93
187.04
Inventories
233.7
223.5
251.1
137.79
Inventory Days
89.3
Sundry Debtors
236.23
148.35
48.52
105.68
Debtor Days
68.49
Other Current Assets
49.49
44.56
42.71
36.82
Sundry Creditors
-158.55
-112.84
-79.54
-82.31
Creditor Days
53.34
Other Current Liabilities
-15.64
-11.15
-6.85
-10.94
Cash
36.2
7.47
46.66
40.51
Total Assets
896.62
793.07
799.97
742.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.