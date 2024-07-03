iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

240.15
(-6.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open255.86
  • Day's High257.99
  • 52 Wk High398
  • Prev. Close255.86
  • Day's Low238
  • 52 Wk Low 121.05
  • Turnover (lac)495.98
  • P/E36.93
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value67.63
  • EPS6.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,032.92
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

255.86

Prev. Close

255.86

Turnover(Lac.)

495.98

Day's High

257.99

Day's Low

238

52 Week's High

398

52 Week's Low

121.05

Book Value

67.63

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,032.92

P/E

36.93

EPS

6.93

Divi. Yield

0.16

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

13 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.67%

Non-Promoter- 3.06%

Institutions: 3.06%

Non-Institutions: 32.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.05

8.47

8.47

8.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

533.45

486.63

485.3

419.76

Net Worth

570.5

495.1

493.77

428.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

563.17

411.94

462.67

438.12

yoy growth (%)

36.71

-10.96

5.6

-27.36

Raw materials

-339.99

-246.36

-289.89

-295.84

As % of sales

60.37

59.8

62.65

67.52

Employee costs

-41.17

-39.35

-32.8

-26.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

91.11

50.75

60.34

41.58

Depreciation

-22.28

-22.06

-19.89

-19.17

Tax paid

-30.15

-18.06

-19.89

-5.96

Working capital

60.27

35.89

36.48

-52.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.71

-10.96

5.6

-27.36

Op profit growth

51.54

-14.37

24.78

-16.14

EBIT growth

62.43

-16.96

32.87

-22.21

Net profit growth

86.5

-19.19

13.58

-14.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

709.26

522.05

519.87

563.18

411.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

709.26

522.05

519.87

563.18

411.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.46

4.91

5.2

3.45

5.11

View Annually Results

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Ramesh Babu

Independent Director

P Sarath Kumar

Independent Director

Thummala Neelaveni

Independent Director

Shravan Kudaravalli

Independent Director

Sarvepalli Srinivas

Executive Director

Vamsi Krishna Potluri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Thirumalesh Tumma

Independent Director

Trilok Potluri.

Non Executive Director

Sunkara Venkata Satya Shiva Prasad

Independent Director

G Suresh Kumar

Independent Director

Shanti Sree Bolleni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in December, 1987. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Active Pharma Ingredients and their intermediates. Apart from R &D Center at Gagillapur, Hyderabad, the company is having manufacturing facilities at Bachupally, Hyderabad and also at Kandivalasa Village in Vijayanagaram District of Andhra Pradesh. Its business activity is a single primary business segment of Bulk Drugs. During the year 2015, the company has re-enforced its fundamental strength of FDA compliant facilities by successfully completing the US FDA audits at Kandivalasa and Bachupally facilities.During the year 2015, the company filed 9 Drug Master Files and total DMFs filed up to 31 March 2015 are 24.During the year 2014-15, the Company acquired 12,25,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in M/s. VKT Pharma Private Limited. With this the said company has become an associate company. The project of the said associate company is in final stage and at the verge of completion and operations are yet to be commenced. The Company has not having any subsidiaries.During the year 2015-16, the Company had sub divided the face value of share of Rs 10/- each into face value of Rs 1/- of each with record date of 18th December 2015.During FY 2015-16, the Board has approved the Draft Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Semi Regulated Units (Unit - I, IV & V) along with other Assets to transfer the same to SMS Lifesciences India Limited (Resulting Company), wit
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹240.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2032.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 36.93 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹121.05 and ₹398 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.63%, 3 Years at 25.35%, 1 Year at 92.67%, 6 Month at 4.08%, 3 Month at -31.56% and 1 Month at -1.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.67 %
Institutions - 3.06 %
Public - 32.26 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.