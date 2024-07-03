Summary

SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in December, 1987. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Active Pharma Ingredients and their intermediates. Apart from R &D Center at Gagillapur, Hyderabad, the company is having manufacturing facilities at Bachupally, Hyderabad and also at Kandivalasa Village in Vijayanagaram District of Andhra Pradesh. Its business activity is a single primary business segment of Bulk Drugs. During the year 2015, the company has re-enforced its fundamental strength of FDA compliant facilities by successfully completing the US FDA audits at Kandivalasa and Bachupally facilities.During the year 2015, the company filed 9 Drug Master Files and total DMFs filed up to 31 March 2015 are 24.During the year 2014-15, the Company acquired 12,25,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in M/s. VKT Pharma Private Limited. With this the said company has become an associate company. The project of the said associate company is in final stage and at the verge of completion and operations are yet to be commenced. The Company has not having any subsidiaries.During the year 2015-16, the Company had sub divided the face value of share of Rs 10/- each into face value of Rs 1/- of each with record date of 18th December 2015.During FY 2015-16, the Board has approved the Draft Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Semi Regulated Units (Unit - I, IV & V) along with other Assets to transfer the same to SMS Lifesciences India Limited (Resulting Company), wit

