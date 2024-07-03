Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹255.86
Prev. Close₹255.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹495.98
Day's High₹257.99
Day's Low₹238
52 Week's High₹398
52 Week's Low₹121.05
Book Value₹67.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,032.92
P/E36.93
EPS6.93
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.05
8.47
8.47
8.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
533.45
486.63
485.3
419.76
Net Worth
570.5
495.1
493.77
428.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
563.17
411.94
462.67
438.12
yoy growth (%)
36.71
-10.96
5.6
-27.36
Raw materials
-339.99
-246.36
-289.89
-295.84
As % of sales
60.37
59.8
62.65
67.52
Employee costs
-41.17
-39.35
-32.8
-26.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
91.11
50.75
60.34
41.58
Depreciation
-22.28
-22.06
-19.89
-19.17
Tax paid
-30.15
-18.06
-19.89
-5.96
Working capital
60.27
35.89
36.48
-52.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.71
-10.96
5.6
-27.36
Op profit growth
51.54
-14.37
24.78
-16.14
EBIT growth
62.43
-16.96
32.87
-22.21
Net profit growth
86.5
-19.19
13.58
-14.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
709.26
522.05
519.87
563.18
411.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
709.26
522.05
519.87
563.18
411.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.46
4.91
5.2
3.45
5.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Ramesh Babu
Independent Director
P Sarath Kumar
Independent Director
Thummala Neelaveni
Independent Director
Shravan Kudaravalli
Independent Director
Sarvepalli Srinivas
Executive Director
Vamsi Krishna Potluri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Thirumalesh Tumma
Independent Director
Trilok Potluri.
Non Executive Director
Sunkara Venkata Satya Shiva Prasad
Independent Director
G Suresh Kumar
Independent Director
Shanti Sree Bolleni
Reports by SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in December, 1987. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Active Pharma Ingredients and their intermediates. Apart from R &D Center at Gagillapur, Hyderabad, the company is having manufacturing facilities at Bachupally, Hyderabad and also at Kandivalasa Village in Vijayanagaram District of Andhra Pradesh. Its business activity is a single primary business segment of Bulk Drugs. During the year 2015, the company has re-enforced its fundamental strength of FDA compliant facilities by successfully completing the US FDA audits at Kandivalasa and Bachupally facilities.During the year 2015, the company filed 9 Drug Master Files and total DMFs filed up to 31 March 2015 are 24.During the year 2014-15, the Company acquired 12,25,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in M/s. VKT Pharma Private Limited. With this the said company has become an associate company. The project of the said associate company is in final stage and at the verge of completion and operations are yet to be commenced. The Company has not having any subsidiaries.During the year 2015-16, the Company had sub divided the face value of share of Rs 10/- each into face value of Rs 1/- of each with record date of 18th December 2015.During FY 2015-16, the Board has approved the Draft Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Semi Regulated Units (Unit - I, IV & V) along with other Assets to transfer the same to SMS Lifesciences India Limited (Resulting Company), wit
The SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹240.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2032.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 36.93 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹121.05 and ₹398 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.63%, 3 Years at 25.35%, 1 Year at 92.67%, 6 Month at 4.08%, 3 Month at -31.56% and 1 Month at -1.80%.
