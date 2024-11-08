iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

SMS Pharma. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Change in venue of Board Meeting Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval of financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and approval for issue of share warrants on preferential basis Approval for fund raising by way of issue of warrants on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

