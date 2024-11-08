Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Change in venue of Board Meeting Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024