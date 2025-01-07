Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
563.17
411.94
462.67
438.12
yoy growth (%)
36.71
-10.96
5.6
-27.36
Raw materials
-339.99
-246.36
-289.89
-295.84
As % of sales
60.37
59.8
62.65
67.52
Employee costs
-41.17
-39.35
-32.8
-26.92
As % of sales
7.31
9.55
7.08
6.14
Other costs
-60.89
-46.31
-46.63
-40.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.81
11.24
10.07
9.25
Operating profit
121.11
79.92
93.33
74.79
OPM
21.5
19.4
20.17
17.07
Depreciation
-22.28
-22.06
-19.89
-19.17
Interest expense
-11.16
-12.21
-15.47
-15.48
Other income
3.45
5.11
2.38
1.44
Profit before tax
91.11
50.75
60.34
41.58
Taxes
-30.15
-18.06
-19.89
-5.96
Tax rate
-33.09
-35.59
-32.96
-14.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.96
32.68
40.45
35.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
60.96
32.68
40.45
35.61
yoy growth (%)
86.5
-19.19
13.58
-14.46
NPM
10.82
7.93
8.74
8.12
