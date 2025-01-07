iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

247
(2.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

563.17

411.94

462.67

438.12

yoy growth (%)

36.71

-10.96

5.6

-27.36

Raw materials

-339.99

-246.36

-289.89

-295.84

As % of sales

60.37

59.8

62.65

67.52

Employee costs

-41.17

-39.35

-32.8

-26.92

As % of sales

7.31

9.55

7.08

6.14

Other costs

-60.89

-46.31

-46.63

-40.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.81

11.24

10.07

9.25

Operating profit

121.11

79.92

93.33

74.79

OPM

21.5

19.4

20.17

17.07

Depreciation

-22.28

-22.06

-19.89

-19.17

Interest expense

-11.16

-12.21

-15.47

-15.48

Other income

3.45

5.11

2.38

1.44

Profit before tax

91.11

50.75

60.34

41.58

Taxes

-30.15

-18.06

-19.89

-5.96

Tax rate

-33.09

-35.59

-32.96

-14.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.96

32.68

40.45

35.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

60.96

32.68

40.45

35.61

yoy growth (%)

86.5

-19.19

13.58

-14.46

NPM

10.82

7.93

8.74

8.12

