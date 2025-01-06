SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
91.11
50.75
60.34
41.58
Depreciation
-22.28
-22.06
-19.89
-19.17
Tax paid
-30.15
-18.06
-19.89
-5.96
Working capital
60.27
35.89
36.48
-52.78
Other operating items
Operating
98.95
46.51
57.03
-36.34
Capital expenditure
198.03
42.43
8.7
-123.45
Free cash flow
296.98
88.94
65.74
-159.79
Equity raised
717.75
618.91
508.47
506.14
Investing
0
0
8.02
15.71
Financing
109.47
13.34
-0.6
-46.43
Dividends paid
0
0
2.11
1.69
Net in cash
1,124.2
721.19
583.75
317.32
