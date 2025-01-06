iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

240.15
(-6.14%)
Jan 6, 2025

SMS Pharma. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

91.11

50.75

60.34

41.58

Depreciation

-22.28

-22.06

-19.89

-19.17

Tax paid

-30.15

-18.06

-19.89

-5.96

Working capital

60.27

35.89

36.48

-52.78

Other operating items

Operating

98.95

46.51

57.03

-36.34

Capital expenditure

198.03

42.43

8.7

-123.45

Free cash flow

296.98

88.94

65.74

-159.79

Equity raised

717.75

618.91

508.47

506.14

Investing

0

0

8.02

15.71

Financing

109.47

13.34

-0.6

-46.43

Dividends paid

0

0

2.11

1.69

Net in cash

1,124.2

721.19

583.75

317.32

