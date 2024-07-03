SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in December, 1987. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Active Pharma Ingredients and their intermediates. Apart from R &D Center at Gagillapur, Hyderabad, the company is having manufacturing facilities at Bachupally, Hyderabad and also at Kandivalasa Village in Vijayanagaram District of Andhra Pradesh. Its business activity is a single primary business segment of Bulk Drugs. During the year 2015, the company has re-enforced its fundamental strength of FDA compliant facilities by successfully completing the US FDA audits at Kandivalasa and Bachupally facilities.During the year 2015, the company filed 9 Drug Master Files and total DMFs filed up to 31 March 2015 are 24.During the year 2014-15, the Company acquired 12,25,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in M/s. VKT Pharma Private Limited. With this the said company has become an associate company. The project of the said associate company is in final stage and at the verge of completion and operations are yet to be commenced. The Company has not having any subsidiaries.During the year 2015-16, the Company had sub divided the face value of share of Rs 10/- each into face value of Rs 1/- of each with record date of 18th December 2015.During FY 2015-16, the Board has approved the Draft Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Semi Regulated Units (Unit - I, IV & V) along with other Assets to transfer the same to SMS Lifesciences India Limited (Resulting Company), with an object to reduce the impact of Semi Regulated Units on Regulated Units, achieving operational efficiencies, site synergies and streamlining its current structure. The Draft Scheme of Arrangement is subject to the Approvals of Stock Exchanges, Securities Board of India Limited, Reserve Bank of India and other regulatory authorities and also Honble High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.During FY 2016-17, the Company had made investment in its associate Company viz. M/s. VKT Pharma Private Limited for its business purpose. During the year under review 2016-17, the Company had acquired 5,11,400 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each in the said associate at an average price of Rs 157.21. Further, the Company had also made an investment in 1000 equity shares of Sireen Drugs Private Limited of Rs 10/- each.SMS Lifesciences India Limited is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during the Financial Year 2016-17.The Semi Regulatory Units of the Company were demerged and transferred to SMS Lifesciences India Limited effective from 01-04-2016 and SMS LifeSciences India Limited was made a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2017. The said Scheme became effective from 17th May, 2017. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 30,23,287 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of the company on 23rd June, 2017.The Company had made investment in its associate company viz. M/s. VKT Pharma Private Limited for its business purpose. During the year under review 2017-18, the Company had acquired 7,84,100 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each in the said associate at an average price of Rs.200.81.During FY 2018-19, the Company had made investment in its associate Company viz. M/s. VKT Pharma Private Limited for its business purpose. The Company held 38,50,165 equity shares of Rs 10/- each in VKT Pharma Private Limited as on 31st March 2019 as investments.In 2020-21, the Company incorporated Joint Venture (JV) in Spain with nomenclature of CHEMO SMS ENTERPRISES SL in the capital ratio of 55:45. The Ibuprofen product got launched in 2023.