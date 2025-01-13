SNL Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.61
3.61
3.61
3.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.91
50.43
44.71
37.4
Net Worth
59.52
54.04
48.32
41.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.13
0.16
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.15
1.86
1.7
1.52
Total Liabilities
61.77
56.03
50.18
42.61
Fixed Assets
15.41
16.03
15.01
14.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.22
15.25
14.52
8.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.21
0.19
0.23
Networking Capital
14.95
15.72
15.68
11.95
Inventories
10.87
12.11
11.35
6.57
Inventory Days
65.75
Sundry Debtors
6.37
6.51
6.83
8.17
Debtor Days
81.76
Other Current Assets
2.67
3.62
2.36
1.7
Sundry Creditors
-2.53
-4.12
-2.65
-2.17
Creditor Days
21.71
Other Current Liabilities
-2.43
-2.4
-2.21
-2.32
Cash
16.98
8.82
4.78
8.11
Total Assets
61.77
56.03
50.18
42.61
