|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.47
34.14
38.31
33.48
yoy growth (%)
6.81
-10.89
14.43
11.36
Raw materials
-11.61
-10.51
-10.34
-7.96
As % of sales
31.83
30.8
27
23.79
Employee costs
-8.17
-9.41
-7.48
-6.92
As % of sales
22.4
27.58
19.52
20.67
Other costs
-7.99
-8.35
-8.61
-7.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.9
24.45
22.49
23.79
Operating profit
8.7
5.85
11.86
10.62
OPM
23.85
17.15
30.97
31.73
Depreciation
-1
-1
-0.79
-0.7
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.01
0
-0.13
Other income
0.74
0.71
0.3
0.17
Profit before tax
8.36
5.55
11.37
9.96
Taxes
-2.17
-1.38
-3.15
-3.34
Tax rate
-25.95
-24.94
-27.7
-33.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.19
4.16
8.22
6.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.19
4.16
8.22
6.61
yoy growth (%)
48.58
-49.31
24.24
16.52
NPM
16.97
12.2
21.45
19.75
