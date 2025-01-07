iifl-logo-icon 1
SNL Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

368.45
(0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.47

34.14

38.31

33.48

yoy growth (%)

6.81

-10.89

14.43

11.36

Raw materials

-11.61

-10.51

-10.34

-7.96

As % of sales

31.83

30.8

27

23.79

Employee costs

-8.17

-9.41

-7.48

-6.92

As % of sales

22.4

27.58

19.52

20.67

Other costs

-7.99

-8.35

-8.61

-7.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.9

24.45

22.49

23.79

Operating profit

8.7

5.85

11.86

10.62

OPM

23.85

17.15

30.97

31.73

Depreciation

-1

-1

-0.79

-0.7

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.01

0

-0.13

Other income

0.74

0.71

0.3

0.17

Profit before tax

8.36

5.55

11.37

9.96

Taxes

-2.17

-1.38

-3.15

-3.34

Tax rate

-25.95

-24.94

-27.7

-33.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.19

4.16

8.22

6.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.19

4.16

8.22

6.61

yoy growth (%)

48.58

-49.31

24.24

16.52

NPM

16.97

12.2

21.45

19.75

