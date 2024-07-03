SectorBearings
Open₹377.15
Prev. Close₹377.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.18
Day's High₹378.8
Day's Low₹362.05
52 Week's High₹514.4
52 Week's Low₹281.5
Book Value₹172.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)130.7
P/E14.83
EPS25.43
Divi. Yield1.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.61
3.61
3.61
3.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.91
50.43
44.71
37.4
Net Worth
59.52
54.04
48.32
41.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.47
34.14
38.31
33.48
yoy growth (%)
6.81
-10.89
14.43
11.36
Raw materials
-11.61
-10.51
-10.34
-7.96
As % of sales
31.83
30.8
27
23.79
Employee costs
-8.17
-9.41
-7.48
-6.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.36
5.55
11.37
9.96
Depreciation
-1
-1
-0.79
-0.7
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.38
-3.15
-3.34
Working capital
3.87
3.95
0.27
2.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.81
-10.89
14.43
11.36
Op profit growth
48.53
-50.64
11.67
12.86
EBIT growth
51.59
-51.06
12.69
14.2
Net profit growth
48.58
-49.31
24.24
16.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,455.1
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
2,941
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,420.15
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
276.95
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
Galaxy Bearings Ltd
1,033.7
|17.66
|339.31
|4.73
|0
|35.94
|318.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harshbeena S Zhaveri
Non Executive Director
S C Rangani
Non Executive Director
Arvinder Singh Kohli
Independent Director
Claude dGama Rose
Independent Director
Kaiyomarz Marfatia
Independent Director
Reshmi Panicker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jeswani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SNL Bearings Ltd
Summary
SNL Bearings Limited (Earlier known Shriram Needle Bearing Industries Limited) established in 1983, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of antifriction bearing products. SNL was promoted by then the Shriram Group of Industries in technical collaboration with INA Germany. By virtue of being associated with INA, SNL got the opportunity to have one of the finest Technologies in the world in Needle Bearing manufacturing. It became associated with Indias most progressive business group in the field in June 2000 when the Holding Company, NRB Bearings Limited took over the management of the unit. SNL is only manufacturer of needle roller bearings in Eastern India, at Ranchi. The Company operates in the anti-friction bearing industry and major user industrial of anti-friction bearings are automobiles, general engineering, railways, electrical equipment manufactures etc. It manufactures mostly needle bearing products and operates in markets such as Automotive OEMs, After Market and Exports.Stabilisation of production system, de-bottleneck in some of the existing product lines and development of new products have resulted in a remarkable uptrend in the performance of the Company in 1994-95.According to a BIFR order, interest due to financial institutions was converted into equity at par with effect from 1 Apr.93. The company again became a subsidiary of SRF in 1994-95. Upon further conversion of loan into equity shares by financial institutions, the percentage of shareholding o
Read More
The SNL Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹362.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SNL Bearings Ltd is ₹130.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SNL Bearings Ltd is 14.83 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SNL Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SNL Bearings Ltd is ₹281.5 and ₹514.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SNL Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.33%, 3 Years at 14.14%, 1 Year at -6.45%, 6 Month at 0.57%, 3 Month at -14.37% and 1 Month at -6.03%.
