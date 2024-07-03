iifl-logo-icon 1
SNL Bearings Ltd Share Price

362.05
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open377.15
  Day's High378.8
  52 Wk High514.4
  Prev. Close377.15
  Day's Low362.05
  52 Wk Low 281.5
  Turnover (lac)10.18
  P/E14.83
  Face Value10
  Book Value172.29
  EPS25.43
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)130.7
  Div. Yield1.86
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SNL Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

377.15

Prev. Close

377.15

Turnover(Lac.)

10.18

Day's High

378.8

Day's Low

362.05

52 Week's High

514.4

52 Week's Low

281.5

Book Value

172.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

130.7

P/E

14.83

EPS

25.43

Divi. Yield

1.86

SNL Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SNL Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SNL Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.95%

Foreign: 0.94%

Indian: 73.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SNL Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.61

3.61

3.61

3.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.91

50.43

44.71

37.4

Net Worth

59.52

54.04

48.32

41.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.47

34.14

38.31

33.48

yoy growth (%)

6.81

-10.89

14.43

11.36

Raw materials

-11.61

-10.51

-10.34

-7.96

As % of sales

31.83

30.8

27

23.79

Employee costs

-8.17

-9.41

-7.48

-6.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.36

5.55

11.37

9.96

Depreciation

-1

-1

-0.79

-0.7

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.38

-3.15

-3.34

Working capital

3.87

3.95

0.27

2.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.81

-10.89

14.43

11.36

Op profit growth

48.53

-50.64

11.67

12.86

EBIT growth

51.59

-51.06

12.69

14.2

Net profit growth

48.58

-49.31

24.24

16.52

No Record Found

SNL Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,455.1

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

2,941

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,420.15

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

276.95

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

1,033.7

17.66339.314.73035.94318.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SNL Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harshbeena S Zhaveri

Non Executive Director

S C Rangani

Non Executive Director

Arvinder Singh Kohli

Independent Director

Claude dGama Rose

Independent Director

Kaiyomarz Marfatia

Independent Director

Reshmi Panicker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jeswani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SNL Bearings Ltd

Summary

SNL Bearings Limited (Earlier known Shriram Needle Bearing Industries Limited) established in 1983, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of antifriction bearing products. SNL was promoted by then the Shriram Group of Industries in technical collaboration with INA Germany. By virtue of being associated with INA, SNL got the opportunity to have one of the finest Technologies in the world in Needle Bearing manufacturing. It became associated with Indias most progressive business group in the field in June 2000 when the Holding Company, NRB Bearings Limited took over the management of the unit. SNL is only manufacturer of needle roller bearings in Eastern India, at Ranchi. The Company operates in the anti-friction bearing industry and major user industrial of anti-friction bearings are automobiles, general engineering, railways, electrical equipment manufactures etc. It manufactures mostly needle bearing products and operates in markets such as Automotive OEMs, After Market and Exports.Stabilisation of production system, de-bottleneck in some of the existing product lines and development of new products have resulted in a remarkable uptrend in the performance of the Company in 1994-95.According to a BIFR order, interest due to financial institutions was converted into equity at par with effect from 1 Apr.93. The company again became a subsidiary of SRF in 1994-95. Upon further conversion of loan into equity shares by financial institutions, the percentage of shareholding o
Company FAQs

What is the SNL Bearings Ltd share price today?

The SNL Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹362.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of SNL Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SNL Bearings Ltd is ₹130.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SNL Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SNL Bearings Ltd is 14.83 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SNL Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SNL Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SNL Bearings Ltd is ₹281.5 and ₹514.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SNL Bearings Ltd?

SNL Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.33%, 3 Years at 14.14%, 1 Year at -6.45%, 6 Month at 0.57%, 3 Month at -14.37% and 1 Month at -6.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SNL Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SNL Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.60 %

