SNL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter alia 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2) To consider and recommend dividend on the equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- May 15, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 7.00 (Rupees Seven only) i.e. (Seventy percent) per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid to the members within 30 days of its declaration thereat. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) Newspaper Advertisement published in Free Press Journal and Navshakti on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)