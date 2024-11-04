iifl-logo-icon 1
SNL Bearings Ltd Board Meeting

366.4
(2.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:29:00 PM

SNL Bearings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
SNL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 4, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SNL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and Closure of Trading Window. Outcome of Board Meeting - August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
SNL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter alia 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2) To consider and recommend dividend on the equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- May 15, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 7.00 (Rupees Seven only) i.e. (Seventy percent) per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid to the members within 30 days of its declaration thereat. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) Newspaper Advertisement published in Free Press Journal and Navshakti on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SNL BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting - February 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

