SNL Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

362.05
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.36

5.55

11.37

9.96

Depreciation

-1

-1

-0.79

-0.7

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.38

-3.15

-3.34

Working capital

3.87

3.95

0.27

2.12

Other operating items

Operating

9.06

7.11

7.69

8.02

Capital expenditure

0.55

6.07

0.34

-1.05

Free cash flow

9.62

13.18

8.03

6.97

Equity raised

62.34

52.72

34.56

21.17

Investing

-1.82

1.13

7.65

1.07

Financing

-2.92

3

-0.7

0.1

Dividends paid

0

1.08

1.8

0.72

Net in cash

67.22

71.11

51.36

30.04

