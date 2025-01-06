SNL Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.36
5.55
11.37
9.96
Depreciation
-1
-1
-0.79
-0.7
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.38
-3.15
-3.34
Working capital
3.87
3.95
0.27
2.12
Other operating items
Operating
9.06
7.11
7.69
8.02
Capital expenditure
0.55
6.07
0.34
-1.05
Free cash flow
9.62
13.18
8.03
6.97
Equity raised
62.34
52.72
34.56
21.17
Investing
-1.82
1.13
7.65
1.07
Financing
-2.92
3
-0.7
0.1
Dividends paid
0
1.08
1.8
0.72
Net in cash
67.22
71.11
51.36
30.04
