Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 7.00/- (Rupees Seven Only) i.e. 70% (Seventy percent) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Company has fixed its record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for identifying the members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company for payment of final dividend and for participating in the e-voting process (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)