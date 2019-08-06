Solana Biofuels Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45
45
45
45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.27
-0.02
5.14
4.91
Net Worth
37.73
44.98
50.14
49.91
Minority Interest
Debt
127.4
66.23
33.3
9.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.57
2.57
2.57
2.57
Total Liabilities
167.7
113.78
86.01
62.35
Fixed Assets
129.46
92.72
73.19
55.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.81
20.58
12.29
5.96
Inventories
19.14
16.33
4.31
2.14
Inventory Days
364.19
Sundry Debtors
8.42
2.77
2.78
1.62
Debtor Days
275.69
Other Current Assets
13.68
10.27
6.05
5.96
Sundry Creditors
-1.22
-3.37
-0.15
-3.2
Creditor Days
544.59
Other Current Liabilities
-3.21
-5.42
-0.7
-0.56
Cash
1.43
0.46
0.52
0.94
Total Assets
167.7
113.76
86
62.34
