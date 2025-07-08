iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Solana Biofuels Limited Share Price Live

0.93
(-1.06%)
Aug 6, 2019|01:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.93
  • Day's High0.93
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.94
  • Day's Low0.93
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Solana Biofuels Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.93

Prev. Close

0.94

Turnover(Lac.)

10.18

Day's High

0.93

Day's Low

0.93

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Solana Biofuels Limited Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

arrow

Solana Biofuels Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Solana Biofuels Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:05 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Solana Biofuels Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45

45

45

45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.27

-0.02

5.14

4.91

Net Worth

37.73

44.98

50.14

49.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.14

2.09

2.59

6.4

yoy growth (%)

2.58

-19.38

-59.5

-94.82

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-2.6

As % of sales

0

0.8

0

40.68

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.66

-0.81

-0.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.49

245.67

-16.03

-131.03

Depreciation

-0.2

-9.8

-9.89

-10.11

Tax paid

-0.03

-79.84

61.43

-2.88

Working capital

-1.01

-22.75

21.91

-121.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.14

2.09

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2.14

2.09

Other Operating Income

0.07

334.57

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Solana Biofuels Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Solana Biofuels Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

N Satish Kumar

Executive Director

B H R Balaji

Director & CFO

K Radha Krishna

Director (Admin)

B Sreedhara Reddy

Chairman & Independent Directo

T Rohini Reddy

Independent Director

Ashiwini Kumar Tripathi

Independent Director

Bachala Ashok

Nominee (Govt)

G Viswanath

Independent Director

Bommu Prathap

Additional Director

Divya Sunitha Raj Burra

Chairman & Managing Director

Devaiah Pagidipati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rayavarapu Naresh Babu

Additional Director

Palakunnath Thekkadancheri Suresh

Registered Office

F No A3 3rd Floor Saifabad,

Off Block Samrat Complex,

Telangana - 500004

Tel: 91-40-2324 1999

Website: http://www.sol.net.in

Email: info@sol.net.in

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1998 Southern Online Services commenced its operations on May 1999. It has expanded its network with 4 branches in Andhra Pradesh.In 2001 the company has completed two projects from TA...
Read More

Reports by Solana Biofuels Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Solana Biofuels Limited share price today?

The Solana Biofuels Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solana Biofuels Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solana Biofuels Limited is ₹4.19 Cr. as of 06 Aug ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solana Biofuels Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Solana Biofuels Limited is 0 and 0.11 as of 06 Aug ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solana Biofuels Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solana Biofuels Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solana Biofuels Limited is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Aug ‘19

What is the CAGR of Solana Biofuels Limited?

Solana Biofuels Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.96%, 3 Years at -56.33%, 1 Year at -18.42%, 6 Month at -49.73%, 3 Month at -23.14% and 1 Month at 2.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solana Biofuels Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Solana Biofuels Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 100.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 0.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Solana Biofuels Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.