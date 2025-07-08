Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.93
Prev. Close₹0.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.18
Day's High₹0.93
Day's Low₹0.93
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45
45
45
45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.27
-0.02
5.14
4.91
Net Worth
37.73
44.98
50.14
49.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.14
2.09
2.59
6.4
yoy growth (%)
2.58
-19.38
-59.5
-94.82
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-2.6
As % of sales
0
0.8
0
40.68
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.66
-0.81
-0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.49
245.67
-16.03
-131.03
Depreciation
-0.2
-9.8
-9.89
-10.11
Tax paid
-0.03
-79.84
61.43
-2.88
Working capital
-1.01
-22.75
21.91
-121.21
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.14
2.09
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.14
2.09
Other Operating Income
0.07
334.57
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
N Satish Kumar
Executive Director
B H R Balaji
Director & CFO
K Radha Krishna
Director (Admin)
B Sreedhara Reddy
Chairman & Independent Directo
T Rohini Reddy
Independent Director
Ashiwini Kumar Tripathi
Independent Director
Bachala Ashok
Nominee (Govt)
G Viswanath
Independent Director
Bommu Prathap
Additional Director
Divya Sunitha Raj Burra
Chairman & Managing Director
Devaiah Pagidipati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rayavarapu Naresh Babu
Additional Director
Palakunnath Thekkadancheri Suresh
F No A3 3rd Floor Saifabad,
Off Block Samrat Complex,
Telangana - 500004
Tel: 91-40-2324 1999
Website: http://www.sol.net.in
Email: info@sol.net.in
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1998 Southern Online Services commenced its operations on May 1999. It has expanded its network with 4 branches in Andhra Pradesh.In 2001 the company has completed two projects from TA...
Read More
Reports by Solana Biofuels Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.