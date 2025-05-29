|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|Solana Biofuels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|SOUTHERN ONLINE BIO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2024. Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SOUTHERN ONLINE BIO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Period ended September 30 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SOUTHERN ONLINE BIO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results For the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
