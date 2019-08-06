Solana Biofuels Limited Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.49
245.67
-16.03
-131.03
Depreciation
-0.2
-9.8
-9.89
-10.11
Tax paid
-0.03
-79.84
61.43
-2.88
Working capital
-1.01
-22.75
21.91
-121.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.75
133.27
57.41
-265.24
Capital expenditure
0.06
-69.26
-1.71
-1.14
Free cash flow
-0.69
64.01
55.7
-266.38
Equity raised
98.9
-395.73
-531.53
-263.7
Investing
-0.14
-0.12
0
0
Financing
17.75
-349.99
36.27
9.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
115.81
-681.83
-439.56
-520.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.