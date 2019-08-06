iifl-logo
Solana Biofuels Limited Cash Flow Statement

0.93
(-1.06%)
Aug 6, 2019

Solana Biofuels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.49

245.67

-16.03

-131.03

Depreciation

-0.2

-9.8

-9.89

-10.11

Tax paid

-0.03

-79.84

61.43

-2.88

Working capital

-1.01

-22.75

21.91

-121.21

Other operating items

Operating

-0.75

133.27

57.41

-265.24

Capital expenditure

0.06

-69.26

-1.71

-1.14

Free cash flow

-0.69

64.01

55.7

-266.38

Equity raised

98.9

-395.73

-531.53

-263.7

Investing

-0.14

-0.12

0

0

Financing

17.75

-349.99

36.27

9.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

115.81

-681.83

-439.56

-520.52

